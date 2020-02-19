Landing International Development : APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
Landing International Development Limited
藍鼎國際發展有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock code: 582)
APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of Landing International Development Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, collectively as the "Group") announces that with effect from 19 February 2020, Ms. Pu Shen Chen ("Ms. Pu") has been appointed as an executive Director of the Company. The biography of Ms. Pu is set out as follows:
MS. PU SHEN CHEN
Ms. Pu, aged 48, a seasoned senior business leader with extensive gaming industry experience in management, operations and marketing to her current role as the Chief Operation Officer at Landing Casino, which operated by Landing Entertainment Korea Co., Ltd., the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and she previously served as an Executive Vice President at Landing Casino from April 2019 to January 2020. Ms. Pu holds several directorships in certain subsidiaries of the Group as well. In 2017 to 2019, Ms. Pu held the chief executive officer position at a gaming services company. Before that, Ms. Pu's professional career began her executive positions at MGM Resorts International and MGM Grand Paradise Limited since 1996. Ms. Pu received her Bachelor of Science in Hotel Administration from University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
There is no service contract between the Company and Ms. Pu. She is appointed for a fixed term of one (1) year commencing from 19 February 2020, which is automatically renewable for successive terms of one year upon the expiry of a term. She is subject to retirement at the next following annual general meeting of the Company after her appointment and thereafter subject to retirement by rotation at least once every three (3) years and in accordance with the Bye-laws of the Company. The annual
remuneration for her service with the Group shall be HK$2,028,000 per annum (excluding her salaries tax to be borne by the Company, subject to statutory requirements), which has been determined with reference to her background, her duties and responsibilities within the Company, current remuneration of other Directors, and the prevailing market conditions. Her remuneration is subject to review by the remuneration committee of the Company and the Board from time to time.
Save as disclosed herein, as at the date of this announcement, Ms. Pu has confirmed that she:
-
does not hold any directorship in other listed companies, the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years;
-
does not hold any other positions with the Company or other subsidiaries of the Company;
-
does not have any interest or short position (both within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the ''SFO'')) in the shares, underlying shares or debentures of the Company or any of its associated corporation (as defined under Part XV of the SFO);
-
does not have any relationship with any Directors, senior management or substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company (as defined in the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"); and
-
there is no information that should be disclosed pursuant to subparagraphs (h) to (v) of Rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules nor any other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company in relation to her appointment as the Director of the Company.
The Board would like to extend a warm welcome to Ms. Pu for joining the Board.
By order of the Board
Landing International Development Limited
Yang Zhihui
Chairman and Executive Director
Hong Kong, 19 February 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Yang Zhihui (Chairman), Ms. Chan Mee Sze, Mr. Yeung Lo, Dr. Wong Hoi Po and Ms. Pu Shen Chen as executive Directors; and Mr. Bao Jinqiao, Mr. Li Mingfa, Mr. Li Chun Kei and Mr. Nguyen Van Tu Peter as independent non-executive Directors.
In the case of any inconsistency, the English text of this announcement shall prevail over the Chinese text.
