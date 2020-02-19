Landing International Development : APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Landing International Development Limited

藍鼎國際發展有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 582)

APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of Landing International Development Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, collectively as the "Group") announces that with effect from 19 February 2020, Ms. Pu Shen Chen ("Ms. Pu") has been appointed as an executive Director of the Company. The biography of Ms. Pu is set out as follows:

MS. PU SHEN CHEN

Ms. Pu, aged 48, a seasoned senior business leader with extensive gaming industry experience in management, operations and marketing to her current role as the Chief Operation Officer at Landing Casino, which operated by Landing Entertainment Korea Co., Ltd., the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and she previously served as an Executive Vice President at Landing Casino from April 2019 to January 2020. Ms. Pu holds several directorships in certain subsidiaries of the Group as well. In 2017 to 2019, Ms. Pu held the chief executive officer position at a gaming services company. Before that, Ms. Pu's professional career began her executive positions at MGM Resorts International and MGM Grand Paradise Limited since 1996. Ms. Pu received her Bachelor of Science in Hotel Administration from University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

There is no service contract between the Company and Ms. Pu. She is appointed for a fixed term of one (1) year commencing from 19 February 2020, which is automatically renewable for successive terms of one year upon the expiry of a term. She is subject to retirement at the next following annual general meeting of the Company after her appointment and thereafter subject to retirement by rotation at least once every three (3) years and in accordance with the Bye-laws of the Company. The annual

- 1 -