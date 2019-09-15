Landing International Development : INSIDE INFORMATION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
Landing International Development Limited
藍鼎國際發展有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock code: 582)
INSIDE INFORMATION
This announcement is made by Landing International Development Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules'') and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
The Lease
Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 9 April 2018, 30 April 2018 and 7 August 2018 in relation to the planned development of an integrated resort in the Philippines (the "Integrated Resort).
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company hereby announces that Landing Resorts Philippines Development Corporation ("Landing Philippines", a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) has just been served with a letter by Nayong Pilipino Foundation ("NPF", as the lessor) confirming that the lease dated 15 March 2018 entered into between Landing Philippines and NPF (the "Lease") for the development of the Integrated Resort has been declared void ab initio by the Office of the Government Corporate Counsel, Department of Justice and the Office of the President. As such, the Group will follow up with NPF on the formal termination of the Lease and the refund of money previously paid to NPF under the Lease.
The Provisional License
Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 25 July 2018 in relation to the grant of the provisional license (the "Provisional License").
Landing Philippines has been granted the Provisional License to establish and operate a casino within the Integrated Resort. Given that the Lease is now declared void, the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation ("PAGCOR"), the regulatory and licensing authority for gaming and gambling in the Philippines, has requested Landing Philippines to submit a proof of ownership or lease of land within one hundred and eighty (180) days from 10 September 2019 in compliance with the Provisional License. If Landing Philippines fails to comply with such provision and cannot remedy the same within ninety (90) days after receipt of a notice from PAGCOR, the Provisional License may be revoked or suspended.
The Group will try to find another piece of land for the development of the Integrated Resort, and the Company will make further announcement as and when required under the Listing Rules in case any update on the project.
By order of the Board
Landing International Development Limited
Yang Zhihui
Chairman and Executive Director
Hong Kong, 13 September 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Yang Zhihui (Chairman), Ms. Zhou Xueyun, Ms. Chan Mee Sze and Mr. Chu Huafeng as executive Directors; and Mr. Bao Jinqiao, Ms. Wang Yuying and Mr. Li Mingfa as independent non-executive Directors.
