Landing International Development : INSIDE INFORMATION

Landing International Development Limited

藍鼎國際發展有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 582)

INSIDE INFORMATION

This announcement is made by Landing International Development Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules'') and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The Lease

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 9 April 2018, 30 April 2018 and 7 August 2018 in relation to the planned development of an integrated resort in the Philippines (the "Integrated Resort).

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company hereby announces that Landing Resorts Philippines Development Corporation ("Landing Philippines", a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) has just been served with a letter by Nayong Pilipino Foundation ("NPF", as the lessor) confirming that the lease dated 15 March 2018 entered into between Landing Philippines and NPF (the "Lease") for the development of the Integrated Resort has been declared void ab initio by the Office of the Government Corporate Counsel, Department of Justice and the Office of the President. As such, the Group will follow up with NPF on the formal termination of the Lease and the refund of money previously paid to NPF under the Lease.