Landis+Gyr : Advances Interoperability with Network Bridge Certification to Wi-SUN FAN 1.0

09/25/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

ATLANTA, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Landis+Gyr (Swiss: LAND.SW) announced the certification of the Network Bridge, an intelligent routing and distribution automation device, as a border router under the Wi-SUN FAN 1.0 field area network certification program. The Network Bridge is the latest component of Landis+Gyr's Gridstream® Connect utility IoT platform to receive certification under this program, which was introduced by the Wi-SUN Alliance last October to promote the interoperability of utility networks.

Interoperability of network devices is a key requirement to address grid challenges, such as the increase in decentralized energy, that require swifter grid responsiveness and edge intelligence. The Network Bridge provides wireless connection to a broad range of grid and energy management devices. Additionally, it offers Linux-based distributed computing power and routing capabilities that are critical for Distribution Automation (DA) and other smart grid applications. As a complement to this standards-based connectivity, the Network Bridge leverages its on-board processing power to enable advanced encryption that further increases the security of field communication across devices.

"The two features utilities demand most are interoperability and security for field networks. Our Network Bridge is built to be compatible, interoperable, and secure – whether functioning as a router or as a DA device for monitoring and controlling other assets," said Doug Jeademann, Vice President of Product Lines at Landis+Gyr. "Wi-SUN certification, paired with an IoT platform designed specifically for utility needs, puts the Landis+Gyr solution at the forefront of addressing evolving utility requirements."

Gridstream Connect links smart devices with flexible communication options designed to support intelligent grid functions ranging from advanced metering and distribution automation to consumer engagement and street light management.

All Wi-SUN certified products are rigorously tested by a third-party test lab to ensure the devices work together effortlessly and securely. Certified devices include a digital certificate to authenticate entry to a Wi-SUN FAN network, which significantly reduces vulnerability to cyber security threats.

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is the leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions for the utility sector. Offering one of the broadest portfolios, we deliver innovative and flexible solutions to help utilities solve their complex challenges in smart metering, grid edge intelligence and smart infrastructure. With sales of USD 1.8 billion, Landis+Gyr employs approximately 5,600 people in over 30 countries across five continents, with the sole mission of helping the world manage energy better.

More information is available at www.landisgyr.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/landisgyr-advances-interoperability-with-network-bridge-certification-to-wi-sun-fan-1-0--300924340.html

SOURCE Landis+Gyr


© PRNewswire 2019
