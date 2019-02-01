Log in
Landis&Gyr : EN – February 1, 2019, Disclosure of Shareholdings according to the Financial Market Infrastructure Act

02/01/2019 | 04:54am EST

Media Release

Disclosure of Shareholdings according to the Financial Market Infrastructure Act

Zug, Switzerland, February 1, 2019 - In accordance with Article 120 of the Federal Act on Financial Market Infrastructures and Market Conduct in Securities and Derivatives Trading (Financial Market Infrastructure Act), Landis+Gyr Group AG was informed on January 31, 2019, by KIRKBI Invest A/S, Billund (Denmark), that they hold 15.06% of the voting rights and of the registered share capital of Landis+Gyr Group AG.

This corresponds to 4,445,265 registered shares and voting rights. According to the declaration of KIRKBI Invest A/S, the Stock Exchange Act threshold of 15 percent was crossed on January 30, 2019.

Contact

Stan March

Phone +1 678 258 1321

Stan.March@landisgyr.com

Christian Waelti

Phone +41 41 935 6331

Christian.Waelti@landisgyr.com

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is the leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions for the utility sector. Offering one of the broadest portfolios of products and services to address complex industry challenges, the company delivers comprehensive solutions for the foundation of a smarter grid, including smart metering, distribution network sensing and automation tools, load control, analytics and energy storage. Landis+Gyr operates in over 30 countries across five continents. With sales of approximately USD 1.7 billion, the company employs c. 6,000 people with the sole mission of helping the world manage energy better. More information is available atwww.landisgyr.com.

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Landis&Gyr Group AG published this content on 01 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2019 09:53:08 UTC
