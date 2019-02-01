Landis&Gyr : EN – February 1, 2019, Disclosure of Shareholdings according to the Financial Market Infrastructure Act

Media Release

Disclosure of Shareholdings according to the Financial Market Infrastructure Act

Zug, Switzerland, February 1, 2019 - In accordance with Article 120 of the Federal Act on Financial Market Infrastructures and Market Conduct in Securities and Derivatives Trading (Financial Market Infrastructure Act), Landis+Gyr Group AG was informed on January 31, 2019, by KIRKBI Invest A/S, Billund (Denmark), that they hold 15.06% of the voting rights and of the registered share capital of Landis+Gyr Group AG.

This corresponds to 4,445,265 registered shares and voting rights. According to the declaration of KIRKBI Invest A/S, the Stock Exchange Act threshold of 15 percent was crossed on January 30, 2019.

