Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Landis&Gyr : EN – June 25, 2019, Landis+Gyr shareholders approve all proposals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 10:26am EDT

Press Release

Landis+Gyr shareholders approve all proposals

Zug, Switzerland - June 25, 2019 - At today's Annual General Meeting of Landis+Gyr Group AG (LAND.SW) all proposals submitted by the Board of Directors were approved. 283 shareholders (including proxies) attended the meeting, representing 18'955'636 registered shares and 64.2% of the issued share capital, respectively.

In particular, the shareholders confirmed Andreas Umbach as Chairman of the Board of Directors as well as the six current members Eric Elzvik, Dave Geary, Pierre-Alain Graf, Peter Mainz, Andreas Spreiter and Christina Stercken. As mentioned separately, Mary Kipp was not available for re-election. Additionally, Søren Thorup Sørensen was elected as a new board member for a one-year term of office.

The Annual General Meeting approved the Financial Statements for 2018 as well as the proposal of the Board of Directors to distribute CHF 3.15 per registered share payable from statutory capital reserves. The dividend will be paid on July 1, 2019.

Shareholders also ratified the amounts for future compensation for the Board of Directors and the Group Executive Management, cancellation of shares purchase under the share repurchase program and, in a consultative vote, approved the 2018 Remuneration Report.

Contact

Stan March

Phone +1 678 258 1321

Stan.March@landisgyr.com

Christian Waelti

Phone +41 41 935 6331

Christian.Waelti@landisgyr.com

Key dates

Ex-Dividend date

June 27, 2019

Dividend record date

June 28, 2019

Dividend payment date

July 1, 2019

Release of Half Year Results 2018

October 29, 2019

Release of Sustainability Report

October 29, 2019

Capital Markets Day

January 30, 2020

Release of Results for Financial Year 2018

May 28, 2020

Annual General Meeting 2019

June 30, 2020

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is the leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions for the utility sector. Offering one of the broadest portfolios, we deliver innovative and flexible solutions to help utilities solve their complex challenges in smart metering, grid edge intelligence and smart infrastructure. With sales of USD 1.8 billion, Landis+Gyr employs approximately 5,600 people in over 30 countries across five continents, with the sole mission of helping the world manage energy better. More information is available at www.landisgyr.com.

Disclaimer

Landis&Gyr Group AG published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 14:25:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:54aTURK HAVA YOLLARI AO : Turkish Airlines opens new destination in Nigeria
AQ
10:53aINDUSTRIAL BANK OF KOREA : North Korea running trade deficit with China, South Korea bank says
AQ
10:51aT. ROWE PRICE : Baby Boomer Women Significantly Lag Baby Boomer Men In 401(K) Savings
PU
10:51aSOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA : Announcement – Clarification ref. Court decision on Oltchim – 25 June 2019
PU
10:51aJune Yields Two Best Workplace Awards for Clark Nuber PS
BU
10:50aUNILEVER : to shut ice cream facility in Nevada, cut 300 jobs
RE
10:50aSuez partners with fracta to provide leading-edge technology to enhance pipe asset management program
GL
10:48aRELX : Organized Cybercrime Targets EMEA, as Mobile Delivers Risk and Reward across Region; Eighty Percent of All Transactions in the UK are from Mobile Devices, Driving Lower Attack Rates
AQ
10:48aOPTIMIZERX CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10:47aPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER Dated 25-06-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : sues U.S. government over 'impossible' task of policing exports to China
2IQIYI INC : IQIYI : China's iQiyi looks abroad after hitting 100 million paying subscribers
3ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES : Gold soars to six-year high as trade, Iran tensions mount
4DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Takes Hit From Recall
5ABBVIE : AbbVie looks beyond Humira with $63 billion deal for Botox-maker Allergan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About