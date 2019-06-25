Landis&Gyr : EN – June 25, 2019, Landis+Gyr shareholders approve all proposals

Press Release
Landis+Gyr shareholders approve all proposals
Zug, Switzerland - June 25, 2019 - At today's Annual General Meeting of Landis+Gyr Group AG (LAND.SW) all proposals submitted by the Board of Directors were approved. 283 shareholders (including proxies) attended the meeting, representing 18'955'636 registered shares and 64.2% of the issued share capital, respectively.
In particular, the shareholders confirmed Andreas Umbach as Chairman of the Board of Directors as well as the six current members Eric Elzvik, Dave Geary, Pierre-Alain Graf, Peter Mainz, Andreas Spreiter and Christina Stercken. As mentioned separately, Mary Kipp was not available for re-election. Additionally, Søren Thorup Sørensen was elected as a new board member for a one-year term of office.
The Annual General Meeting approved the Financial Statements for 2018 as well as the proposal of the Board of Directors to distribute CHF 3.15 per registered share payable from statutory capital reserves. The dividend will be paid on July 1, 2019.
Shareholders also ratified the amounts for future compensation for the Board of Directors and the Group Executive Management, cancellation of shares purchase under the share repurchase program and, in a consultative vote, approved the 2018 Remuneration Report.
Contact
Stan March
Phone +1 678 258 1321
Stan.March@landisgyr.com
Christian Waelti
Phone +41 41 935 6331
Christian.Waelti@landisgyr.com
Key dates
|
Ex-Dividend date
|
June 27, 2019
|
Dividend record date
|
June 28, 2019
|
Dividend payment date
|
July 1, 2019
|
Release of Half Year Results 2018
|
October 29, 2019
|
Release of Sustainability Report
|
October 29, 2019
|
Capital Markets Day
|
January 30, 2020
|
Release of Results for Financial Year 2018
|
May 28, 2020
|
Annual General Meeting 2019
|
June 30, 2020
About Landis+Gyr
Landis+Gyr is the leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions for the utility sector. Offering one of the broadest portfolios, we deliver innovative and flexible solutions to help utilities solve their complex challenges in smart metering, grid edge intelligence and smart infrastructure. With sales of USD 1.8 billion, Landis+Gyr employs approximately 5,600 people in over 30 countries across five continents, with the sole mission of helping the world manage energy better. More information is available at www.landisgyr.com.
Disclaimer
Landis&Gyr Group AG published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 14:25:02 UTC