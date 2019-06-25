Landis&Gyr : EN – June 25, 2019, Landis+Gyr shareholders approve all proposals

Press Release

Landis+Gyr shareholders approve all proposals

Zug, Switzerland - June 25, 2019 - At today's Annual General Meeting of Landis+Gyr Group AG (LAND.SW) all proposals submitted by the Board of Directors were approved. 283 shareholders (including proxies) attended the meeting, representing 18'955'636 registered shares and 64.2% of the issued share capital, respectively.

In particular, the shareholders confirmed Andreas Umbach as Chairman of the Board of Directors as well as the six current members Eric Elzvik, Dave Geary, Pierre-Alain Graf, Peter Mainz, Andreas Spreiter and Christina Stercken. As mentioned separately, Mary Kipp was not available for re-election. Additionally, Søren Thorup Sørensen was elected as a new board member for a one-year term of office.

The Annual General Meeting approved the Financial Statements for 2018 as well as the proposal of the Board of Directors to distribute CHF 3.15 per registered share payable from statutory capital reserves. The dividend will be paid on July 1, 2019.

Shareholders also ratified the amounts for future compensation for the Board of Directors and the Group Executive Management, cancellation of shares purchase under the share repurchase program and, in a consultative vote, approved the 2018 Remuneration Report.

Key dates

Ex-Dividend date June 27, 2019 Dividend record date June 28, 2019 Dividend payment date July 1, 2019 Release of Half Year Results 2018 October 29, 2019 Release of Sustainability Report October 29, 2019 Capital Markets Day January 30, 2020 Release of Results for Financial Year 2018 May 28, 2020 Annual General Meeting 2019 June 30, 2020

