Landis&Gyr : EN – May 29, 2019, Landis+Gyr publishes Annual Report 2018 and Invitation to AGM 2019

Media Release
Landis+Gyr publishes Annual Report 2018 and Invitation to
AGM 2019
Zug, Switzerland. - May 29, 2019 - Landis+Gyr (LAND.SW) today published its Annual Report 2018 which is available on the company's website (www.landisgyr.com/investors). The report provides comprehensive information about the Group's business and financial performance, corporate governance and remuneration in financial year 2018 (April 1, 2018 - March 31, 2019).
In addition, Landis+Gyr today issued the invitation to the Annual General Meeting to be held on June 25, 2019 which is available on the company's website (www.landisgyr.com/investors). As communicated on May 6, 2019, the Board of Directors proposes, amongst other items, a distribution from capital contribution reserves of CHF 3.15 per share. Furthermore, the Group proposes to cancel 258,751 shares bought under the current share buyback program through April 30, 2019.
All current members of the Board of Directors will stand for re-election for another one-year term; additionally, the Board of Directors proposes that the General Meeting elect Søren Thorup Sørensen as a member of the Board of Directors for a one-year term of office until the conclusion of the next General Meeting. Mr. Sørensen (Danish citizen born in 1965) has been the CEO of KIRKBI A/S since 2010 and prior to that was a senior executive of A. P. Møller-Mærsk from 2006-2009. He will be representing Landis+Gyr's largest shareholder KIRKBI Invest A/S. KIRKBI is the Kirk Kristiansen family's private holding and investment company.
"We are pleased to invite the CEO of our largest shareholder to join the Landis+Gyr Board of Directors," stated Andreas Umbach, Chairman of Landis+Gyr. "With KIRKBI's long-term equity ownership focus, Søren will provide a valuable perspective, and we greatly look forward to working with him on the Board."
Contact
Stan March
Phone +1 678 258 1321
Stan.March@landisgyr.com
Christian Waelti
Phone +41 41 935 6331
Christian.Waelti@landisgyr.com
Key dates
|
Annual General Meeting 2019
|
June 25, 2019
|
Ex-Dividend date
|
June 27, 2019
|
Dividend record date
|
June 28, 2019
|
Dividend payment date
|
July 1, 2019
|
Release of Half Year Results 2019
|
October 29, 2019
|
Release of Sustainability Report
|
October 29, 2019
|
Capital Markets Day
|
January 30, 2020
|
Release of Results for Financial Year 2019
|
May 28, 2020
About Landis+Gyr
Landis+Gyr is the leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions for the utility sector. Offering one of the broadest portfolios, we deliver innovative and flexible solutions to help utilities solve their complex challenges in smart metering, grid edge intelligence and smart infrastructure. With sales of USD 1.8 billion, Landis+Gyr employs approximately 5,600 people in over 30 countries across five continents, with the sole mission of helping the world manage energy better.
