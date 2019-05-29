Log in
Landis&Gyr : EN – May 29, 2019, Landis+Gyr publishes Annual Report 2018 and Invitation to AGM 2019

05/29/2019 | 02:34am EDT

Media Release

Landis+Gyr publishes Annual Report 2018 and Invitation to

AGM 2019

Zug, Switzerland. - May 29, 2019 - Landis+Gyr (LAND.SW) today published its Annual Report 2018 which is available on the company's website (www.landisgyr.com/investors). The report provides comprehensive information about the Group's business and financial performance, corporate governance and remuneration in financial year 2018 (April 1, 2018 - March 31, 2019).

In addition, Landis+Gyr today issued the invitation to the Annual General Meeting to be held on June 25, 2019 which is available on the company's website (www.landisgyr.com/investors). As communicated on May 6, 2019, the Board of Directors proposes, amongst other items, a distribution from capital contribution reserves of CHF 3.15 per share. Furthermore, the Group proposes to cancel 258,751 shares bought under the current share buyback program through April 30, 2019.

All current members of the Board of Directors will stand for re-election for another one-year term; additionally, the Board of Directors proposes that the General Meeting elect Søren Thorup Sørensen as a member of the Board of Directors for a one-year term of office until the conclusion of the next General Meeting. Mr. Sørensen (Danish citizen born in 1965) has been the CEO of KIRKBI A/S since 2010 and prior to that was a senior executive of A. P. Møller-Mærsk from 2006-2009. He will be representing Landis+Gyr's largest shareholder KIRKBI Invest A/S. KIRKBI is the Kirk Kristiansen family's private holding and investment company.

"We are pleased to invite the CEO of our largest shareholder to join the Landis+Gyr Board of Directors," stated Andreas Umbach, Chairman of Landis+Gyr. "With KIRKBI's long-term equity ownership focus, Søren will provide a valuable perspective, and we greatly look forward to working with him on the Board."

Contact

Stan March

Phone +1 678 258 1321

Stan.March@landisgyr.com

Christian Waelti

Phone +41 41 935 6331

Christian.Waelti@landisgyr.com

Key dates

Annual General Meeting 2019

June 25, 2019

Ex-Dividend date

June 27, 2019

Dividend record date

June 28, 2019

Dividend payment date

July 1, 2019

Release of Half Year Results 2019

October 29, 2019

Release of Sustainability Report

October 29, 2019

Capital Markets Day

January 30, 2020

Release of Results for Financial Year 2019

May 28, 2020

Media Release

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is the leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions for the utility sector. Offering one of the broadest portfolios, we deliver innovative and flexible solutions to help utilities solve their complex challenges in smart metering, grid edge intelligence and smart infrastructure. With sales of USD 1.8 billion, Landis+Gyr employs approximately 5,600 people in over 30 countries across five continents, with the sole mission of helping the world manage energy better.

###

Disclaimer

Landis&Gyr Group AG published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 06:33:02 UTC
