Landis&Gyr : EN – September 18, 2018, Landis+Gyr Announces Executive Departure

Landis+Gyr Announces Executive Departure
Zug - September 18, 2018 - Landis+Gyr (LAND.SW), a global leader in transforming the way energy is delivered and managed, announced today that Roger Amhof, Executive Vice President & Chief Strategy Officer, has resigned from the company. He will remain in his current position for a period of time to assist in the transition.
Contacts:
Stan March
Phone +1 678 258 1321Stan.March@landisgyr.com
Christian Waelti
Phone +41 41 935 6331Christian.Waelti@landisgyr.com
