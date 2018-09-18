Landis&Gyr : EN – September 18, 2018, Landis+Gyr Announces Executive Departure

Media Release

Landis+Gyr Announces Executive Departure

Zug - September 18, 2018 - Landis+Gyr (LAND.SW), a global leader in transforming the way energy is delivered and managed, announced today that Roger Amhof, Executive Vice President & Chief Strategy Officer, has resigned from the company. He will remain in his current position for a period of time to assist in the transition.

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is the leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions for the utility sector. Offering one of the broadest portfolios of products and services to address complex industry challenges, the company delivers comprehensive solutions for the foundation of a smarter grid, including smart metering, distribution network sensing and automation tools, load control, analytics and energy storage. Landis+Gyr operates in over 30 countries across five continents. With sales of approximately USD 1.7 billion, the company employs c. 6,000 people with the sole mission of helping the world manage energy better. More information is available at www.landisgyr.com