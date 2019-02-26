Landit : Raises $13 Million in Series A Funding Round Led by WeWork

Blue-Chip Investors and Strategic Partners Fund Personalized Career Pathing Platform

Landit is the market leader in personalized career pathing, creating a turnkey "one size fits one" solution that enables companies to effectively develop and retain high-potential diverse talent.

Landit announced today that it closed $13 million in an oversubscribed Series A funding round led by WeWork and backed by investors including NEA, Valo Ventures, Workday Ventures, Gingerbread Capital and current venture and seed funders.

Landit is a one-size-fits-one career pathing platform that enables women and diverse groups to succeed in the workplace. Each member receives a tailored playbook that provides the tools, resources, know-how, and human connections they need to advance and navigate their career. Key features include building a personal brand, executive coaching, creating a personal board of advisors, curated skill development and mapping to career opportunities.

“The future of work is focusing on unlocking the potential of each individual by investing in their personal success,” said Lisa Skeete Tatum, Landit’s Founder and CEO. “We partner with companies around the globe to offer a turnkey solution at scale that enables organizations to better democratize access and success with a clear and measurable ROI. When you have what you need when you need it, in a way that is relevant and actionable, that’s how you land it. Our members are more engaged, and as a result, companies see the increase in retention and mobility.”

Veresh Sita, WeWork’s Global Head of Strategic Consulting, will join Landit’s Board of Directors. Sita oversees advisory services for Powered by We, WeWork’s full-service strategy, space, and technology offering for enterprises. Last fall, WeWork partnered with Landit to launch the platform with their women employees in New York, San Francisco, and London.

“At WeWork, we see leaders across industries increasingly faced with the challenge of attracting, supporting and retaining top talent in today’s ever-changing workforce,” said Sita. “Through its innovative platform that empowers diverse communities to succeed in their careers and the workplace, Landit plays a key role in helping enterprises meet this challenge head-on. I am thrilled to join Landit’s board and to support them in their growth.”

Employee engagement and retention is a top priority for all organizations. Landit gives its customers -- which include Fortune 1000, high growth companies and leading nonprofits -- the platform to transform how they address the massive challenge of human capital development and true inclusion.

“One of the most common refrains I hear from CEOs is that they are challenged to attract, retain and develop their diverse talent,” said Sheila Lirio Marcelo, co-founder of Landit and Founder, Chairwoman and CEO of Care.com. "Seamlessly blending technology with human connections, Landit is our response to that challenge. The overwhelming response thus far validates this is the kind of solution needed to invest in the workforce of today and the leaders of tomorrow."

This round included early seed investors: Cue Ball Capital, XFund, Female Founders Fund, Morgan Stanley, Uprising Investor Fund, Costanoa Ventures, Yard Ventures, Wavemaker Partners, Connectivity Partners, Sofia Fund, and angel investors.

ABOUT LANDIT:

Landit is a technology platform that increases the success of women and diverse groups in the workplace. The market leader in personalized career pathing, Landit creates a turnkey "one size fits one" solution that enables companies to effectively develop and retain high-potential diverse talent. Each member receives a personalized playbook that empowers with the tools and human connections needed to successfully navigate their career. www.landit.com

