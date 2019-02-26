Landit : Raises $13 Million in Series A Funding Round Led by WeWork

Landit
announced today that it closed $13 million in an oversubscribed Series A
funding round led by WeWork and backed by investors including NEA, Valo
Ventures, Workday Ventures, Gingerbread Capital and current venture and
seed funders.
Landit is a one-size-fits-one career pathing platform that enables women
and diverse groups to succeed in the workplace. Each member receives a
tailored playbook that provides the tools, resources, know-how, and
human connections they need to advance and navigate their career. Key
features include building a personal brand, executive coaching, creating
a personal board of advisors, curated skill development and mapping to
career opportunities.
“The future of work is focusing on unlocking the potential of each
individual by investing in their personal success,” said Lisa Skeete
Tatum, Landit’s Founder and CEO. “We partner with companies around the
globe to offer a turnkey solution at scale that enables organizations to
better democratize access and success with a clear and measurable ROI.
When you have what you need when you need it, in a way that is relevant
and actionable, that’s how you land it. Our members are more engaged,
and as a result, companies see the increase in retention and mobility.”
Veresh Sita, WeWork’s Global Head of Strategic Consulting, will join
Landit’s Board of Directors. Sita oversees advisory services for Powered
by We, WeWork’s full-service strategy, space, and technology offering
for enterprises. Last fall, WeWork partnered with Landit to launch the
platform with their women employees in New York, San Francisco, and
London.
“At WeWork, we see leaders across industries increasingly faced with the
challenge of attracting, supporting and retaining top talent in today’s
ever-changing workforce,” said Sita. “Through its innovative platform
that empowers diverse communities to succeed in their careers and the
workplace, Landit plays a key role in helping enterprises meet this
challenge head-on. I am thrilled to join Landit’s board and to support
them in their growth.”
Employee engagement and retention is a top priority for all
organizations. Landit gives its customers -- which include Fortune 1000,
high growth companies and leading nonprofits -- the platform to
transform how they address the massive challenge of human capital
development and true inclusion.
“One of the most common refrains I hear from CEOs is that they are
challenged to attract, retain and develop their diverse talent,” said
Sheila Lirio Marcelo, co-founder of Landit and Founder, Chairwoman and
CEO of Care.com.
"Seamlessly blending technology with human connections, Landit is our
response to that challenge. The overwhelming response thus far validates
this is the kind of solution needed to invest in the workforce of today
and the leaders of tomorrow."
This round included early seed investors: Cue Ball Capital, XFund,
Female Founders Fund, Morgan Stanley, Uprising Investor Fund, Costanoa
Ventures, Yard Ventures, Wavemaker Partners, Connectivity Partners,
Sofia Fund, and angel investors.
