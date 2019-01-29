Landmark Bancorp : Announces Earnings for the Fourth Quarter and Year of 2018

PRESS RELEASE

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. Announces Earnings for the Fourth Quarter and Year of 2018

Declares Cash Dividend of $0.20 per Share

(Manhattan, KS, January 29, 2019) - Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: LARK; "Landmark"), a bank holding company serving 23 communities across Kansas, reported net earnings of $2.5 million ($0.56 per diluted share) for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, compared to $2.4 million ($0.56 per diluted share) for the fourth quarter of 2017. For the year ended December 31, 2018, Landmark reported net earnings of $10.4 million ($2.39 per diluted share), compared to $4.4 million ($1.01 per diluted share) in 2017. Management will host a conference call to discuss these results at 10:00 a.m. (Central time) on Wednesday, January 30, 2019. Investors may participate via telephone by dialing (877) 510-0473. A replay of the call will be available through February 28, 2019, by dialing (877) 344-7529 and using conference number 10128027.

Landmark's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.20 per share, to be paid March 6, 2019, to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 20, 2019.

Michael E. Scheopner, President and Chief Executive Officer of Landmark, commented: "Landmark's net earnings of $10.4 million during 2018 reflect strong core earnings and the continued growth of our community banking relationships across Kansas. We are very pleased with Landmark's solid loan growth of $55.7 million during 2018, which drove a 6.4% increase in net interest income. Return on average assets was 1.09% for 2018, compared to 0.47% in 2017. Return on average equity was 12.09% in 2018 compared to 4.98% in 2017. Comparisons to Landmark's earnings for the year ended December 31, 2017 were impacted by an after-tax, deposit-related loss of $5.1 million in 2017 after a Landmark customer deposited checks from a third party that were returned by another financial institution. In 2018, our continued collection efforts resulted in an additional $1.1 million after-tax recovery in connection with that loss. We believe Landmark's risk management practices and capital strength continue to position us well for long-term growth. Landmark's commitment to community banking - meeting the financial needs of families and businesses with service that is both personal and high-tech - continues to build our presence across Kansas."

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

Net interest income was $7.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, an increase of $609,000, or 9.3%, from the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase was primarily the result of a 4.8% increase in average interest-earning assets, from $832.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 to $872.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.37% in the fourth quarter of 2018 as compared to 3.38% in the same period of 2017. Landmark recorded a provision for loan losses of $500,000 during the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to a provision for loan losses of $200,000 during the fourth quarter of 2017.

Total non-interest income was $3.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, a decrease of $140,000, or 4.0%, compared to the same period of 2017. This was primarily the result of a decline of $171,000 in gains on sales of loans as a result of lower origination volumes of one-to-four family residential real estate loans in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the same period of 2017. Also contributing to the decline in non-interest income was $135,000 of gains on sales of investment securities during the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to none in the fourth quarter of 2018. Those declines were partially offset by increases of $83,000 in both fees and service charges and other non-interest income.

Non-interest expense totaled $7.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of $421,000 from 2017. The increase was primarily the result of an increase of $510,000 in compensation and benefits as a result of the addition of bank employees and increased compensation costs. Landmark recorded an income tax benefit of $81,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to income tax expense of $191,000 in the same period of 2017. Income tax expense was lower in the fourth quarter of 2018 as a result of the recognition of $512,000 of previously unrecognized tax benefits and as a result of the reduction in the federal corporate income tax rate in 2018. The fourth quarter of 2017 included a $352,000 tax benefit recorded to reflect the reduction in income tax rates on the deferred tax assets and liabilities as a result of the enactment of the federal tax reform legislation and the recognition of $197,000 of previously unrecognized tax benefits.

Year-to-Date Financial Highlights

Net interest income was $27.8 million for 2018, an increase of $1.7 million, or 6.4%, from 2017. The increase was primarily the result of a 3.5% increase in average interest-earning assets, from $828.1 million in 2017 to $857.5 million in 2018. Net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, decreased from 3.40% in 2017 to 3.37% in 2018. The decrease in net interest margin was primarily a result of the reduction of the maximum federal corporate income tax rates to 21% in 2018 under federal tax reform legislation enacted in December 2017. The corporate income tax rate is used in the calculation of tax-equivalent interest income and yields on tax-exempt loans and investment securities. In addition, the rates on our interest-bearing liabilities have increased more than the yield on our interest-bearing assets as short-term interest rates increased more than long-term rates during 2018 as compared to 2017. Landmark recorded a provision for loan losses of $1.4 million during 2018, compared to $450,000 during 2017. The increase in our provision for loan losses was primarily due to our loan growth as well as an increase our classified asset levels.

Total non-interest income was $15.6 million in 2018, an increase of $287,000, or 1.9%, compared to 2017. This was primarily the result of an increase of $1.5 million in other non-interest income, which includes $1.5 million of recoveries on the deposit-related loss that occurred in the third quarter of 2017. The recoveries in 2018 include payments received from the third party whose checks were returned and from insurance claims received. Partially offsetting the recoveries were declines of $367,000 in gains on sales of loans, $269,000 in bank-owned life insurance income and $69,000 in fees and service charges. Also partially offsetting the increase in non-interest income were lower gains on sales of investment securities, which were $20,000 during 2018 compared to $498,000 in 2017.

Non-interest expense totaled $30.4 million for 2018, a decrease of $7.1 million from $37.5 million for 2017, primarily due to the pre-tax, deposit-related loss of $8.1 million in the third quarter of 2017. Partially offsetting that decline was an increase of $901,000, or 6.0%, in compensation and benefits as a result of the addition of bank employees and increased compensation costs. Landmark recorded income tax expense of $1.2 million in 2018, compared to a tax benefit of $897,000 in 2017 primarily as a result of the deposit-related loss. The effective tax rate was 10.1% in 2018.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets increased $56.3 million, or 6.1%, to $985.8 million at December 31, 2018, from $929.5 million at December 31, 2017. Net loans increased $55.7 million, or 12.8%, to $489.4 million at December 31, 2018, compared to $433.7 million at year-end 2017. Investment securities were relatively flat totaling $393.1 million at December 31, 2018, compared to $393.4 million at December 31, 2017. Deposits increased $58.0 million, or 7.6%, to $823.6 million at December 31, 2018, compared to $765.6 million at December 31, 2017. The growth in deposits during 2018 was primarily associated with brokered certificates of deposits, which represented $61.9 million of total deposits at December 31, 2018. Federal Home Loan Bank and other borrowings decreased $9.7 million, or 14.6%, to $56.9 million at December 31, 2018, from $66.6 million at December 31, 2017. Stockholders' equity increased to $91.9 million (book value of $21.02 per share) at December 31, 2018, from $87.6 million (book value of $20.45 per share) at December 31, 2017. The ratio of equity to total assets decreased to 9.32% at December 31, 2018, from 9.43% at December 31, 2017.

The allowance for loan losses totaled $5.8 million, or 1.16% of gross loans outstanding, at December 31, 2018, compared to $5.5 million, or 1.24% of gross loans outstanding, at December 31, 2017. Non-performing loans decreased to $5.2 million, or 1.06% of gross loans, at December 31, 2018, from $6.0 million, or 1.37% of gross loans, at December 31, 2017. Landmark recorded net loan charge-offs of $1.1 million during 2018, compared to $335,000 during 2017. The charge-offs in 2018 were primarily associated with one $3.6 million loan relationship consisting of commercial and commercial real estate loans, which is currently in the process of foreclosure.

Financial Highlights

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited):

ASSETS:

Cash and cash equivalents Investment securities Loans, net

Loans held for sale Premises and equipment, net Bank owned life insurance Goodwill

Other intangible assets, net Other assets

TOTAL ASSETSDecember 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

$

19,114 $ 16,584

393,121 393,406

489,373 433,743

4,743 6,535

21,127 20,824

24,342 23,698

17,532 17,532

3,091 3,659

13,341 13,473

$

985,784

$

929,454

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Deposits

Federal Home Loan Bank and other borrowings Other liabilities

Total liabilities Stockholders' equity

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

LOANS (unaudited):

One-to-four family residential real estate Construction and land

Commercial real estate Commercial Agriculture Municipal Consumer

Net deferred loan costs and loans in process Allowance for loan losses

Loans, net

NON-PERFORMING ASSETS (unaudited):

Non-accrual loans

Accruing loans over 90 days past due Non-performing investment securities Real estate owned

Total non-performing assets

RATIOS (unaudited):

Loans 30-89 days delinquent and still accruing to gross loans outstanding Total non-performing loans to gross loans outstanding

Total non-performing assets to total assets Allowance for loan losses to gross loans outstanding Allowance for loan losses to total non-performing loans Equity to total assets

Book value per share

$

823,648 $ 765,558

56,897 66,593

13,338 9,681

893,883 91,901

$

985,784

841,832 87,622

$

929,454

$

136,895 $ 136,215

20,083 19,356

138,967 120,624

74,289 54,591

96,632 83,008

2,953 3,396

25,428 22,046

(109) (5,765)

$

489,373

$

5,236 - - 35

$

5,271

(34) (5,459)

$

433,743

$

6,041 - - 436

$

6,477

0.34% 0.31%

1.06% 1.37%

0.53% 0.70%

1.16% 1.24%

110.10% 90.37%

9.32% 9.43%

$

21.02

$ 20.45

Financial Highlights (continued)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (unaudited):

Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,2018

2017

2018

2017

Interest income:

Loans

$

Investment securities and other Total interest income

6,443 $ 2,380 8,823

5,360 $ 2,175 7,535

23,886 $ 21,086

9,267 8,614

33,153

29,700

Interest expense:

Deposits Borrowed funds

1,051

419

3,056 1,569

594

547

2,309 2,016

Total interest expense

1,645

966

Net interest income Provision for loan losses

7,178

6,569

500

200

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

6,678

6,369

5,365 27,788 1,400 26,388

3,585 26,115 450 25,665

Non-interest income:

Fees and service charges Gains on sales of loans, net Bank owned life insurance

1,913

1,830

7,289 7,358

918

1,089

5,023 5,390

Gains on sales of investment securities, net Other

162 -

162

643 912

135

20 498

357

274

2,596 1,126

Total non-interest income

3,350

3,490

15,571

15,284

Non-interest expense:

Compensation and benefits Occupancy and equipment Professional fees

4,043

3,533

16,042 15,141

1,075

1,055

4,333 4,283

473

451

1,677 1,695

Data processing Amortization of intangibles Advertising

390

375

1,525 1,402

273

312

1,111 1,258

91

91

589 589

Federal deposit insurance premiums Foreclosure and real estate owned expense Deposit-related loss

74

73

291 292

51 -

155 -

100 238

- 8,082

Other

1,177

1,181

4,697 4,497

Total non-interest expense

7,647

7,226

Earnings before income taxes Income tax (benefit) expense Net earnings

2,381

2,633

(81)

191

30,365 11,594 1,168

37,477 3,472 (897)

$

2,462

$

2,442

$

10,426

$

4,369

Net earnings per share (1)

Basic

$

0.56 $

0.57 $

2.40 $ 1.02

Diluted

0.56

0.56

2.39 1.01

Shares outstanding at end of period (1)

4,372,116

4,285,483

4,372,116 4,285,483

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic (1) Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (1)

4,370,808

4,271,390

4,350,671 4,268,556

4,385,391

4,340,159

4,365,822 4,342,728

OTHER DATA (unaudited):

Return on average assets (2)

Return on average equity (2)

Net interest margin (2)(3)

1.01% 11.23% 3.37%

1.05% 11.15% 3.38%

1.09% 0.47%

12.09% 4.98%

3.37% 3.40%