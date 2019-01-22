Landmark Health : Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification and HITRUST Certification of the NIST Cybersecurity Framework to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements

Landmark Health (“Landmark”), an industry leader of in-home medical care, announced today that key applications1 that process protected health information (PHI) have again earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST. With the HITRUST CSF Certified status, Landmark demonstrates that these applications meet key healthcare regulations and requirements for protecting and securing sensitive private healthcare information.

HITRUST CSF Certified status indicates that the organization’s key applications1 that process PHI have met industry-defined requirements and are appropriately managing risk, and places Landmark Health in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

“In health care, organizations must meet complex technical and process requirements to protect sensitive information,” said Nick Lorporcaro, CEO at Landmark Health. “Landmark is pleased to demonstrate our commitment to our patients and to our partners by achieving both HITRUST CSF Certification and HITRUST Certification of the NIST Cybersecurity Framework.”

“The HITRUST CSF has become the information protection framework for the health care industry, and the CSF Assurance program is bringing a new level of effectiveness and efficiency to third-party assurance,” said Ken Vander Wal, Chief Compliance Officer, HITRUST. “The HITRUST CSF Certification is now the benchmark that organizations required to safeguard PHI are measured against with regards to information protection.”

About Landmark

Landmark is an industry leader of home-based medical care for patients with complex health needs, covering more than 80,000 lives. Its and its affiliated medical groups’ community-based, physician-led medical teams specialize in house calls and deliver medical, behavioral, social and palliative care to individuals with multiple chronic conditions wherever they reside, and whenever they need it. Landmark and its affiliated medical groups’ teams of mobile clinicians collaborate with patients’ families, caregivers and other medical providers to bring coordinated healthcare to people who need it the most. Landmark operates nationally in 13 states. For more information, visit www.landmarkhealth.org.

__________________________

1 Legacy EMR, Legacy EMR DB, Ubiquity EMR, Mongo Prod, EDW, SAS, Health Plan Portal, Biz Talk, File Servers, SecureFTP, Ubiquity Mobile App, and supporting infrastructure (Active Directory, network infrastructure, and endpoints)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190122005278/en/