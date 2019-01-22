Landmark Health : Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification and HITRUST Certification of the NIST Cybersecurity Framework to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements

Landmark Health (“Landmark”), an industry leader of in-home medical
care, announced today that key applications1 that process
protected health information (PHI) have again earned Certified status
for information security by HITRUST. With the HITRUST CSF Certified
status, Landmark demonstrates that these applications meet key
healthcare regulations and requirements for protecting and securing
sensitive private healthcare information.
HITRUST CSF Certified status indicates that the organization’s key
applications1 that process PHI have met industry-defined
requirements and are appropriately managing risk, and places Landmark
Health in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned
this certification. By including federal and state regulations,
standards and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the
HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a
comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable
security controls.
“In health care, organizations must meet complex technical and process
requirements to protect sensitive information,” said Nick Lorporcaro,
CEO at Landmark Health. “Landmark is pleased to demonstrate our
commitment to our patients and to our partners by achieving both HITRUST
CSF Certification and HITRUST Certification of the NIST Cybersecurity
Framework.”
“The HITRUST CSF has become the information protection framework for the
health care industry, and the CSF Assurance program is bringing a new
level of effectiveness and efficiency to third-party assurance,” said
Ken Vander Wal, Chief Compliance Officer, HITRUST. “The HITRUST CSF
Certification is now the benchmark that organizations required to
safeguard PHI are measured against with regards to information
protection.”
About Landmark
Landmark is an industry leader of home-based medical care for patients
with complex health needs, covering more than 80,000 lives. Its and its
affiliated medical groups’ community-based, physician-led medical teams
specialize in house calls and deliver medical, behavioral, social and
palliative care to individuals with multiple chronic conditions wherever
they reside, and whenever they need it. Landmark and its affiliated
medical groups’ teams of mobile clinicians collaborate with patients’
families, caregivers and other medical providers to bring coordinated
healthcare to people who need it the most. Landmark operates nationally
in 13 states. For more information, visit www.landmarkhealth.org.
__________________________
1 Legacy EMR, Legacy EMR DB, Ubiquity EMR, Mongo Prod, EDW,
SAS, Health Plan Portal, Biz Talk, File Servers, SecureFTP, Ubiquity
Mobile App, and supporting infrastructure (Active Directory, network
infrastructure, and endpoints)
