Landmark IoT Security Summit Gathers Industry Cybersecurity Experts and Leaders to Build Cross-Sector Guidelines for Securing Connected Devices

The Council to Secure the Digital Economy (CSDE), a partnership that
represents thousands of companies across the globe that play key roles
in the digital economy, today convened 18 major cybersecurity and
technology organizations in an unprecedented effort to identify baseline
security standards for the rapidly growing Internet of Things (IoT)
marketplace.
The CSDE, lead by USTelecom – The Broadband Association and The
Information Technology Industry Council (ITI) and with strategic partner
the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), spearheaded the
multi-stakeholder workshop in support of the U.S. Departments of
Commerce (DOC) and Homeland Security’s (DHS) Anti-Botnet Road Map that
calls for more extensive government-industry engagement, and more
broadly in response to international regulatory activities.
Jonathan Spalter, President and CEO, USTelecom; Jason Oxman, President
and CEO, ITI; and Gary Shapiro, President and CEO, CTA; said, “Connected
devices are transforming the way we live, work and play, but with this
unprecedented connectivity and innovation comes a higher risk of
cyberattack and malicious activity. CSDE is confronting this issue head
on by coming together – across different industry sectors – to forge
consensus around these essential security standards. Our goal: Deliver
the power of anytime/anywhere connectivity and the confidence of device
security to consumers and IoT users everywhere.”
With an estimated 20 billion IoT connected devices in service worldwide
by 2020, the cyberattack surface is substantial and growing. By 2021,
the global cost
of cyber-crimes is expected to reach $6 trillion annually– the
equivalent of almost Japan’s entire economy, the third largest in the
world. In addition to rising costs, the summit aims to help consumers
have more peace of mind when connected technologies without fear of
threats to their security or privacy.
The CSDE-led group will share its findings with government bodies and
international organizations, including the National Institute for
Standards and Technology (NIST) and the National Telecommunications and
Information Administration (NTIA) teams working on baseline security.
In November, CSDE released the 2018
International Anti-Botnet Guide to help governments and
organizations reverse the growing trend of security breaches in
connected devices. Coinciding with the report’s release, CSDE held an
event featuring government officials and industry leaders discussing the
need for public and private sector collaboration to effectively combat
cybersecurity threats.
The meeting featured keynotes from Christopher C. Krebs, Director of the
Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Department of
Homeland Security (DHS), and Evelyn Remaley, Deputy Associate
Administrator, National Telecommunications and Information
Administration (NTIA).
Participants in the CSDE IoT security summit included:
-
Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers (AHAM)
-
Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS)
-
CableLabs
-
U.S. Chamber of Commerce
-
Coalition for Cybersecurity Policy and Law
-
CTA
-
CTIA
-
Internet of Secure Things (IoXT)
-
Internet Society (ISOC) / Online Trust Alliance (OTA)
-
IoTopia
-
ITI
-
Open Connectivity Foundation (OCF)
-
Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA)
-
UL
-
USTelecom
-
Industrial Internet Consortium (IIC)
-
Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP)
About the Council to Secure the Digital Economy (CSDE):
CSDE brings together innovative global companies from across the
information technology and communications sectors to combat increasingly
sophisticated and emerging cyber threats through collaborative
actions. USTelecom, ITI and CTA lead the secretariat. For more
information visit: www.securingdigitaleconomy.org.
About Consumer Technology Association:
Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™ is the trade association
representing the $398 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which
supports more than 15 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200 companies - 80
percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the world's
best known brands - enjoy the benefits of CTA membership including
policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry
promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and
strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CES® - the world's
gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer
technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTA's industry
services. For more information visit: www.CTA.tech.
About ITI:
ITI is the global voice of the tech sector. We advocate for public
policies that advance innovation, open markets, and enable the
transformational economic, societal, and commercial opportunities that
our companies are creating. Our members represent the entire spectrum of
technology: from internet companies, to hardware and networking
equipment manufacturers, to software developers. ITI’s diverse
membership and expert staff provide a broad perspective and intelligent
insight in confronting the implications and opportunities of policy
activities around the world. Visit http://www.itic.org/
to learn more. Follow us on Twitter for the latest ITI news @ITI_TechTweets.
About USTelecom:
USTelecom represents service providers and suppliers for the broadband
industry. Its diverse members range from large publicly traded
communications corporations to small companies and cooperatives – all
providing advanced communications services to urban and rural
communities. Visit us at www.ustelecom.org.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190321005773/en/