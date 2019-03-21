Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Landmark IoT Security Summit Gathers Industry Cybersecurity Experts and Leaders to Build Cross-Sector Guidelines for Securing Connected Devices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/21/2019 | 05:26pm EDT

Baseline security practices and standards for rapidly-growing IoT market key focus at CSDE-hosted summit

The Council to Secure the Digital Economy (CSDE), a partnership that represents thousands of companies across the globe that play key roles in the digital economy, today convened 18 major cybersecurity and technology organizations in an unprecedented effort to identify baseline security standards for the rapidly growing Internet of Things (IoT) marketplace.

The CSDE, lead by USTelecom – The Broadband Association and The Information Technology Industry Council (ITI) and with strategic partner the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), spearheaded the multi-stakeholder workshop in support of the U.S. Departments of Commerce (DOC) and Homeland Security’s (DHS) Anti-Botnet Road Map that calls for more extensive government-industry engagement, and more broadly in response to international regulatory activities.

Jonathan Spalter, President and CEO, USTelecom; Jason Oxman, President and CEO, ITI; and Gary Shapiro, President and CEO, CTA; said, “Connected devices are transforming the way we live, work and play, but with this unprecedented connectivity and innovation comes a higher risk of cyberattack and malicious activity. CSDE is confronting this issue head on by coming together – across different industry sectors – to forge consensus around these essential security standards. Our goal: Deliver the power of anytime/anywhere connectivity and the confidence of device security to consumers and IoT users everywhere.”

With an estimated 20 billion IoT connected devices in service worldwide by 2020, the cyberattack surface is substantial and growing. By 2021, the global cost of cyber-crimes is expected to reach $6 trillion annually– the equivalent of almost Japan’s entire economy, the third largest in the world. In addition to rising costs, the summit aims to help consumers have more peace of mind when connected technologies without fear of threats to their security or privacy.

The CSDE-led group will share its findings with government bodies and international organizations, including the National Institute for Standards and Technology (NIST) and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) teams working on baseline security.

In November, CSDE released the 2018 International Anti-Botnet Guide to help governments and organizations reverse the growing trend of security breaches in connected devices. Coinciding with the report’s release, CSDE held an event featuring government officials and industry leaders discussing the need for public and private sector collaboration to effectively combat cybersecurity threats.

The meeting featured keynotes from Christopher C. Krebs, Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and Evelyn Remaley, Deputy Associate Administrator, National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA).

Participants in the CSDE IoT security summit included:

  • Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers (AHAM)
  • Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS)
  • CableLabs
  • U.S. Chamber of Commerce
  • Coalition for Cybersecurity Policy and Law
  • CTA
  • CTIA
  • Internet of Secure Things (IoXT)
  • Internet Society (ISOC) / Online Trust Alliance (OTA)
  • IoTopia
  • ITI
  • Open Connectivity Foundation (OCF)
  • Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA)
  • UL
  • USTelecom
  • Industrial Internet Consortium (IIC)
  • Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP)

About the Council to Secure the Digital Economy (CSDE):

CSDE brings together innovative global companies from across the information technology and communications sectors to combat increasingly sophisticated and emerging cyber threats through collaborative actions. USTelecom, ITI and CTA lead the secretariat. For more information visit: www.securingdigitaleconomy.org.

About Consumer Technology Association:

Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™ is the trade association representing the $398 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which supports more than 15 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200 companies - 80 percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the world's best known brands - enjoy the benefits of CTA membership including policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CES® - the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTA's industry services. For more information visit: www.CTA.tech.

About ITI:

ITI is the global voice of the tech sector. We advocate for public policies that advance innovation, open markets, and enable the transformational economic, societal, and commercial opportunities that our companies are creating. Our members represent the entire spectrum of technology: from internet companies, to hardware and networking equipment manufacturers, to software developers. ITI’s diverse membership and expert staff provide a broad perspective and intelligent insight in confronting the implications and opportunities of policy activities around the world. Visit http://www.itic.org/ to learn more. Follow us on Twitter for the latest ITI news @ITI_TechTweets.

About USTelecom:

USTelecom represents service providers and suppliers for the broadband industry. Its diverse members range from large publicly traded communications corporations to small companies and cooperatives – all providing advanced communications services to urban and rural communities. Visit us at www.ustelecom.org.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:46pQUADRON CANNATECH : World Class Extractions and Quadron Cannatech Enter Into Binding Merger LOI
AQ
05:46pTIERRA NUEVA : Continues National Rollout of Edible Dunkin' Coffee Thins™ in Original Blend and Caramel Flavors
BU
05:46pSHAREHOLDER ALERT :   Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – MHLD
GL
05:45pALKERMES : Statement on National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine Report on Medications for Opioid Use Disorder
PU
05:43pALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP. : Announces Results of Exercise of Conversion Rights of Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series D
PR
05:42pTurning Point Therapeutics Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering
BU
05:42pBellatrix Announces Filing of 2018 Annual Information Form and Form 40-F
GL
05:42pSHAREHOLDER ALERT :   Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – RVLT  
GL
05:40pFEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION : Stergios “Terry” Theologides Appointed Fannie Mae Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary
PU
05:40pEREGLI DEMIR VE CELIK FABRIKALARI T : -- Determination of Independent Audit Company
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Tencent to cut reliance on China gaming after profit hit
2Biogen scraps two Alzheimer drug trials, wipes $18 billion from market value
3BAYER AG : European stocks slip as banks slide, London shares jump
4GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Wirecard, Levi’s Boeing, Siemens
5GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : China's Geely Auto promises more models to support sales in..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.