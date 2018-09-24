Landmark Lipid-Rich Plaque (LRP) Study Results Demonstrate the Ability to Accurately Identify Patients and Plaques at Risk for Major Coronary Events

Infraredx, Inc., a pioneer in intravascular imaging for mapping coronary
artery disease, presented late-breaking clinical trial results for its
landmark Lipid-Rich Plaque (LRP) Study today at the 30th Transcatheter
Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT), the annual scientific symposium of
the Cardiovascular Research Foundation. Cardiovascular disease remains
the number one cause of death globally, accounting for 31 percent of
deaths,1 and despite optimal medical therapy and risk
modification strategies, coronary events continue to occur. The LRP
Study demonstrated the ability of intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) and
near-infrared spectroscopy (NIRS) technology to identify patients and
coronary plaques as vulnerable to future major adverse cardiovascular
events (MACE), such as heart attacks.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180924005681/en/
The Infraredx Makoto™ Intravascular Imaging System, utilizes a color-coded map, called a chemogram. The chemogram allows for the straightforward display of the presence of LCP in yellow and absence in red. The ability to detect LCP in order to stratify at-risk patients will enable cardiologists to make more personalized clinical decisions for their patients. (Photo: Business Wire).
Numerous autopsy studies have found that lipid core plaque (LCP) is the
underlying cause of most coronary deaths, and ruptured lipid cores are
thought to cause most MACE events in vivo. Intravascular NIRS was
developed, validated, and labeled for the detection of LCP, and
preliminary small-scale clinical trials have demonstrated the clinical
feasibility of NIRS detection of patients at elevated risk of future
MACE. The LRP Study validates and expands upon these earlier studies
through its larger size, rigorously pre-specified methods, and true
focal vulnerable plaque based co-primary endpoints.
Infraredx’s Makoto™ Intravascular Imaging System, with accompanying
Dualpro™ IVUS+NIRS catheter, is the only technology on the market
FDA-cleared for the detection of LCP. The system utilizes NIRS to detect
LCP and automatically displays the results via a simple, color-coded
map, called a chemogram. The chemogram allows for the straightforward
display of the presence of LCP in yellow and absence in red. The ability
to detect LCP in order to stratify at-risk patients will enable
cardiologists to make more personalized clinical decisions for their
patients.
The prospective, multicenter LRP Study enrolled 1,563 patients from 44
sites across the U.S. and Europe. Stable and unstable patients requiring
an angiogram procedure for new or ongoing cardiac symptoms were included
in the study after their initial treatment was completed. IVUS+NIRS
technology was then utilized to assess patient and plaque lipid core
burden index (LCBI), a quantitative summary metric of LCP in the
chemogram. In order to have a single numerical diagnostic value to
compare to incidence of future MACE, a metric was derived from the
chemogram as the maximum lipid burden in any 4mm segment (maxLCBI4mm).
The maxLCBI4mm metric was computed on each
patient and each coronary segment and the patients were followed for 24
months to observe incidence of MACE.
The study met its co-primary endpoints: the association of patient-level
maxLCBI4mm with vulnerable patients, those who
are likely to experience any non-culprit MACE, and the association of
plaque-level maxLCBI4mm with vulnerable
plaques, lesions within a pre-imaged segment likely to cause a future
MACE in that specific segment. In evaluating vulnerable patients, the
study found the occurrence of a non-culprit, or unstented, MACE event
within 24 months is 18 percent higher with each 100 unit increase in
maxLCBI4mm. Specifically, a patient with a maxLCBI4mm
greater than 400 is at 87 percent higher risk than a patient with a
lesser maxLCBI4mm. In plaque-level analyses, risk of
experiencing an event within a vulnerable coronary segment within 24
months is 45 percent higher with each 100 unit increase in maxLCBI4mm;
and, the likelihood of an event in a coronary segment with a maxLCBI4mm
greater than 400 is 411 percent higher than a segment with a lesser
maxLCBI4mm.
“These results have the potential to transform not only the field of
intravascular imaging, but how we practice interventional cardiology,”
said LRP Study principal investigator Ron Waksman, M.D., FACC of the
MedStar Heart and Vascular Institute in Washington, D.C. “The ability to
identify lipid core plaque and risk stratify patients by the probability
of MACE could open up new and transformational opportunities for
cardiovascular research and treatment strategies.”
“The role lipid rich plaques play in cardiovascular-related deaths has
been studied for decades. Today’s findings validate that NIRS use in
vivo can identify both vulnerable patients and vulnerable coronary
plaque. We are grateful to the physicians, patients and employees who
have helped to achieve this transformational milestone,” said Jason
Bottiglieri, President and CEO of Infraredx. “We are proud our
technology has contributed to these important findings, and we will
continue our fight against cardiovascular disease, working to empower
physicians to discover new treatments and preventive medicines.”
The company recently launched the Makoto™ Intravascular Imaging System,
and accompanying Dualpro™ IVUS+NIRS catheter, in Japan, the world’s
largest imaging market. The launch followed a successful Spring 2018
limited market release, which included more than 10 hospitals in Japan.
Infraredx plans for to launch the product in the U.S. in early 2019.
About Infraredx, Inc.
Infraredx, Inc., a Nipro company, is advancing the diagnosis and
management of coronary artery disease by providing cardiologists with
the most precise imaging tools required to predict and ultimately
prevent heart attacks. Its Makoto™ Intravascular Imaging System, with
accompanying Dualpro™ IVUS+NIRS catheter, is the only technology on the
market that is FDA-cleared for the detection of lipid core plaque (LCP).
LCP, suspected to be vulnerable plaque, is well-documented in studies as
the cause of most serious heart attacks. Infraredx is dedicated to
advancing this important field of research and conducting landmark
clinical trials to transform how we view and treat heart disease. For
more information, please visit www.infraredx.com
and connect with Infraredx on Twitter
and LinkedIn.
1 Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). (2017, May 17). Retrieved
from http://www.who.int/en/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/cardiovascular-diseases-(cvds).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180924005681/en/