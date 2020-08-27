Log in
Landmark by the River

08/27/2020 | 03:03pm EDT

August 27, 2020

Windows Into History

Following a recent trend of revitalization in downtown La Crosse, Wisconsin, Landmark by the River is a mixed use facility renovated from the site of the former La Crosse Plow Company Building, constructed in 1914. It is a registered landmark with the National Park Service.

Once a powerhouse of agricultural equipment manufacturing in the region, The La Crosse Plow Co. was one of the largest employers in the city and a source of local pride.

The company continued operations there until 1929 when the business was sold to another manufacturer. It exchanged owners again from 1970 to 1994 and then remained vacant for many years.

After some necessary factors came together, and after securing historic tax credits to help pay for construction, development of the new Landmark by the Rivers completed in 2019. It is a live-work-play facility combining residential space and amenities with room for retailers, offices and a signature restaurant.

As the property brochure states, 'Feel history come alive with vintage brick, reclaimed industrial components, oversized windows, and soaring ceiling heights.'

Part of the renovation includes over 860 of Graham's SR6700 Steel Replica windows, an aluminum reproduction of the popular factory and warehouse windows of the early to mid 20th century. The project made use of fixed and fixed/awning configurations as well as fixed windows with false vents.

The SR6700 is unmatched in achieving this authentic look with large openings, minimal sightlines, applied grids, and the ability to incorporate true (or false) floating vents. So authentic that we have helped numerous projects attain National Park Service historic approval.

To find out more about the Graham window and door products used on this project, contact Jim Eisenbeis, Graham's Director of Marketing.

Disclaimer

Graham Architectural Products Corporation published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 19:02:01 UTC
