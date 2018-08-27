Log in
Landmarks Around the World to “Go Teal” on November 8th for AFA’s “Light the World in Teal” Alzheimer’s Awareness Campaign

08/27/2018 | 06:09pm CEST

One World Trade Center, Madison Square Garden, LAX Airport, Country Music
Hall of Fame and Wrigley Building Among the Approximately 200 Landmarks
“Going Teal” to Raise Alzheimer’s Awareness

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmarks across the country, and around the world will light up teal on November 8th to raise Alzheimer’s awareness as part of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s (AFA) Light the World in Teal program. 

The annual program, held in November as part of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, aims to literally shine a spotlight on Alzheimer’s disease and show support for the millions of people affected by it.

“By turning their facades teal, these landmarks across the country and around the world are literally shining a light on the problem that is Alzheimer’s disease and raising awareness of the need for a cure and caregiver supports,” said Charles J. Fuschillo Jr., AFA’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “It’s wonderful to see so many landmarks participating.  People from everywhere can join us and New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Canada and the rest of the world in showing support by replacing their porch or indoor lights with teal bulbs for the day.”  

Some of the participating landmarks, including in Canada, are:

  • One World Trade Center (New York)
  • Madison Square Garden (New York)
  • LAX Airport (Los Angeles)
  • Wrigley Building (Chicago)
  • NASCAR Hall of Fame (Charlotte)
  • Miracle Mile Shops (Las Vegas)
  • Niagara Falls (Canada)
  • Trafalgar Fountain (London, England)

This is the sixth year of AFA’s Light the World in Teal campaign. Last year, approximately 200 landmarks in the U.S. and around the globe participated in Light the World.

For more information about AFA’s Light the World program, including a list of participating landmarks, visit https://alzfdn.org/ltw/.

About Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA):
The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, based in New York, is a non-profit organization that unites more than 2,600 member organizations nationwide with the goal of providing optimal care and services to individuals living with dementia, and to their caregivers and families. Its services include a national, toll-free helpline (866-232-8484) staffed by licensed social workers, educational conferences and materials, a free quarterly magazine for caregivers and “AFA Partners in Care” dementia care training for healthcare professionals. For more information about AFA, call 866-232-8484, visit www.alzfdn.org, follow us on Twitter, or connect with us on Facebook or LinkedIn

Contact:     Sandy Silverstein
                   866-232-8484
                   ssilverstein@alzfdn.org 

