Landsbankinn hf.: Annual General Meeting 27 March 2020

03/13/2020 | 12:00pm EDT
Landsbankinn hf.
Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange Landsbankinn hf.: Annual General Meeting 27 March 2020

The Annual General Meeting of Landsbankinn hf. will be held on Friday 27 March 2020 at 14:00 at Harpa in Reykjavík, conference room: Silfurberg.

Enclosed is the agenda for the Annual General Meeting.

For further information:
Hanna K. Thoroddsen, Investor Relations, ir@landsbankinn.is
Rúnar Pálmason, Public Relations, pr@landsbankinn.is

Attachment

Attachments:
AGM Landsbankinn 2020 agenda.pdf

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 15:59:01 UTC
