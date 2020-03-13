Landsbankinn hf.
Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange
Landsbankinn hf.: Annual General Meeting 27 March 2020
The Annual General Meeting of Landsbankinn hf. will be held on Friday 27 March 2020 at 14:00 at Harpa in Reykjavík, conference room: Silfurberg.
Enclosed is the agenda for the Annual General Meeting.
For further information:
Hanna K. Thoroddsen, Investor Relations, ir@landsbankinn.is
Rúnar Pálmason, Public Relations, pr@landsbankinn.is
Attachment
Attachments:
AGM Landsbankinn 2020 agenda.pdf
