Landsbankinn hf.: Bond issuance in euros

Landsbankinn hf. has today concluded a sale of a new 4.25-year EUR 300 million senior unsecured bonds maturing in May 2024 with a fixed 0.50% coupon. The bonds were sold at terms equivalent to 83 basis points spread above mid-swap market rate. The total demand was in excess EUR 800 million from over 90 investors. The bonds were sold to institutional investors in the UK, Continental Europe and Scandinavia.

The bonds will be issued under the bank's EMTN programme and are scheduled to be admitted to trading on the Irish Stock Exchange on 20 February 2020.

Joint lead managers on the transaction were Barclays, BofA Securities and J.P. Morgan.

