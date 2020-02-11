Log in
News  >  Companies  >  All News

Landsbankinn hf.: Covered bond offering results

02/11/2020 | 11:18am EST
Regulatory Story
LANDSBANKINN HF. - IRSH
Landsbankinn hf.: Covered bond offering results
Released 16:15 11-Feb-2020

Landsbankinn hf.: Covered bond offering results

Today, Landsbankinn concluded a covered bond auction where two series were offered for sale.

In total, 35 bids were received in the auction for the total amount of ISK 5,760m.

A total of 14 bids for ISK 2,160m were received in the series LBANK CB 23 at 3.59%-3.67% yield. Bids in the amount of ISK 2,060m were accepted at 3.65% yield. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued in the series will be ISK 23,400m.

A total of 21 bids for ISK 3,600m were received in the series LBANK CBI 26 at 1.40%-1.46% yield. Bids in the amount of ISK 3,220m were accepted in the series at 1.45% yield. The total amount issued in the series will be ISK 5,840m following the tap issuance.

The bonds are scheduled to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland on 18 February 2020. Arion, Islandsbanki and Kvika act as market makers for covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn.

The covered bonds are issued in accordance with a license from the Financial Supervisory Authority (FME), with reference to act. no. 11/2008 and FME's rules no. 528/2008. Further information on the bonds and the cover pool is available on Landsbankinn's website, www.landsbankinn.is/covered-bonds.


London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Landsbankinn hf.: Covered bond offering results - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 16:17:01 UTC
