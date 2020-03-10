Landsbankinn hf.: Covered bond offering results

Today, Landsbankinn concluded a covered bond auction where two series were offered for sale.

In total, 22 bids were received in the auction for the total amount of ISK 4.160m.

A total of 4 bids for ISK 460m were received in the series LBANK CB 23 at 3.40%-3.42% yield. No bids were accepted in the series.

A total of 12 bids for ISK 2,400m were received in the series LBANK CB 25 at 3.39%-3.49% yield. Bids in the amount of ISK 2,060m were accepted in the series at 3.44% yield. In addition, the series will be tapped for ISK 960m for bond lending purposes in relation to market-making. The total amount issued in the series will be ISK 3,020m.

A total of 6 bids for ISK 1,300m were received in the series LBANK CBI 26 at 1.02%-1.10% yield. All bids were accepted in the series at 1.10% yield. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued in the series will be ISK 7,140m.

The bonds are scheduled to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland on 17 March 2020. Arion banki, Islandsbanki and Kvika act as market makers for covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn.

The covered bonds are issued in accordance with a license from the Financial Supervisory Authority (FME), with reference to act. no. 11/2008 and FME's rules no. 528/2008. Further information on the bonds and the cover pool is available on Landsbankinn's website, www.landsbankinn.is/covered-bonds .