Landsbankinn hf.: Risk and capital management report for 2019

Landsbankinn has published its risk and capital management report for 2019. The report discloses all aspects of risk governance within the Bank and is intended to provide analysts with information about the Bank's risk and capital management, as well as its equity and liquidity positions.

The report shows that the Bank's overall risk position decreased slightly in 2019 as measured by the risk exposure amount (REA) to total assets, despite increased lending. All positions were within risk appetite limits of the Bank for 2019. The report is published in English and entitled Risk and Capital Management 2019, Landsbankinn hf. Pillar III risk report.

For further information contact:



Rúnar Pálmason, Public Relations, pr@landsbankinn.is , tel: +354 410 6263

Hanna Kristín Thoroddsen, Investor Relations, ir@landsbankinn.is , tel: +354 410 7310

Attachment

Attachments:

Risk_and_capital_management _report_2019.pdf



