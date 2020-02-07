Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Landsbankinn hf.: Risk and capital management report for 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 08:58am EST
Landsbankinn hf.
Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange Landsbankinn hf.: Risk and capital management report for 2019

Landsbankinn has published its risk and capital management report for 2019. The report discloses all aspects of risk governance within the Bank and is intended to provide analysts with information about the Bank's risk and capital management, as well as its equity and liquidity positions.

The report shows that the Bank's overall risk position decreased slightly in 2019 as measured by the risk exposure amount (REA) to total assets, despite increased lending. All positions were within risk appetite limits of the Bank for 2019. The report is published in English and entitled Risk and Capital Management 2019, Landsbankinn hf. Pillar III risk report.

For further information contact:

Rúnar Pálmason, Public Relations, pr@landsbankinn.is, tel: +354 410 6263

Hanna Kristín Thoroddsen, Investor Relations, ir@landsbankinn.is, tel: +354 410 7310

Attachment

Attachments:
Risk_and_capital_management _report_2019.pdf

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 13:57:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:11aNovatek, Gazprom Neft JV Expands Gas Condensate Capacity
DJ
09:11aSCIENTIFIC GAMES' : New James Bond 007 Branded Games Off To A Blockbuster Start With 22 U.S. And International Lotteries Participating
PR
09:11aThe Scottish Fund Manager That's One of the Biggest Winners on Tesla
DJ
09:10aOYO LG IMBROGLIO : FG's Politics And What Lies Ahead
AQ
09:10aCredit Suisse CEO Resigns Amid Spying Scandal -- 6th Update
DJ
09:10aSIRIUS MINERALS PLC : Notice to holders of the 2023 Convertible Bond
EQ
09:10aGOLDMAN SACHS MLP AND ENERGY RENAISSANCE FUND : Announces Quarterly Distribution of $0.16 Per Share
BU
09:09aFORD MOTOR CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:09aUPLAND SOFTWARE, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09:09aUNITED NATURAL FOODS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOTAL : France's Total rejects force majeure notice from Chinese LNG buyer
2CISCO SYSTEMS, INC., : 'NO CONCRETE PROPOSITION' FROM U.S. TO BACK HUAWEI RIVAL ERICSSON: Swedish minister
3Agriculture companies say will cooperate in Canadian antitrust probe
4NORSK HYDRO ASA : FOURTH QUARTER 2019: Firm response in weak markets
5Large stocks, subdued China demand to cap cobalt prices

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group