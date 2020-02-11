Log in
Landsbankinn hf.: Tender offer

02/11/2020
Regulatory Story
LANDSBANKINN HF. - IRSH
Landsbankinn hf.: Tender offer
Released 13:21 11-Feb-2020

Landsbankinn hf.: Tender offer

Today, Landsbankinn hf. announced a tender offer to holders of its EUR 500,000,000 1.625 per cent. notes due 2021 (ISIN: XS1490640288) where the aforementioned notes will be offered for purchase by the bank against a cash payment. The tender offer is subject to the terms and conditions outlined in the tender offer memorandum dated 11 February 2020, including the outcome of the bank's intended new issuance. The tender offer is made at a fixed price determined by a -0.20% yield and is capped by the maximum acceptance nominal amount of EUR 300,000,000.

Further information on the tender offer is available in the announcement made public on the Irish Stock Exchange where the bonds are listed. Subject to certain distribution restrictions, a tender offer memorandum can be obtained from the tender agent: Lucid Issuer Services Limited, landsbankinn@lucid-is.com.

Dealer managers are Barclays, BofA Securities and J.P. Morgan.


Landsbankinn hf.: Tender offer

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 11 February 2020
