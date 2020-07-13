LandscapeHub and Epicor Release Integration Plans and Educational Campaign to Streamline the Nursery, Retail Garden Center, and Landscaper Supply Chain

LandscapeHub, the digital marketplace for the landscaping, nursery, and retail garden center industry, and Epicor Software Corporation, a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, announced plans to integrate the LandscapeHub sourcing, estimating and purchasing solution into the Epicor Eagle product beginning this fall. The integrations will allow retailers running Epicor retail solutions in nearly 8,000 locations to streamline their plant purchasing and selling and set them up for a successful 2021 sales season and beyond. The two companies will be sharing additional specifics during a shared retailer planning guide series at Cultivate Virtual on Monday, July 13, at 2:00 pm EST.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200713005167/en/

Retail garden center (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are excited to help retailers take advantage of the digital supply chain to bring a new level of purchasing and selling efficiencies through our partnership with LandscapeHub―an organization that offers a new set of inventory procurement tools and omnichannel extension,” said Sam Kirkland, Strategic Partnership Manager, Epicor Software. “Technology is helping retailers build smarter and more efficient supply chains that drive business growth, improved cash flow, and more informed decisions.”

Spring 2020 was a record season for many retailers. Epicor and LandscapeHub aim to equip retailers with the tools to plan for 2021 through their streamlined integrations and educational campaign launching at Cultivate Virtual this July. Epicor and LandscapeHub’s Cultivate Virtual series will provide a framework for reviewing your 2020 business and to plan for 2021 and make deeper connections with customers. With many states declaring landscaping, garden center, and nursery businesses essential businesses, it’s crucial to have the resources needed to your business and keep up with anticipated demand.

Additional educational sessions will take place via shared webinars launching later in July. The first of a series of webinars discussing the Epicor and LandscapeHub partnership and integrations will take place on July 23rd. Interested retailers, LandscapeHub customers, and industry professionals can register here.

“Integrating with solutions from a retail technology leader like Epicor gives the industry another set of tools to succeed in growing their businesses,” said Lisa Fiore, CEO, and co-founder of LandscapeHub. “Now, more than ever before, many businesses are moving towards a digital-first model and needing to conduct business online. We are excited to show the industry the positive impacts of opening and/or expanding their online sales channels to reduce the time spent on sourcing and procurement and utilize better tools to forecast and plan for their businesses.”

For additional information on Epicor and LandscapeHub integration plans, please visit https://www.epicor.com/en-us/ and https://www.landscapehub.com/.

About LandscapeHub, Inc.

LandscapeHub is streamlining the procurement process in the green industry. The Chicago-based technology company’s digital, wholesale marketplace connects landscape and nursery buyers with a network of trusted suppliers on one platform. To learn more, visit www.landscapehub.com.

About Epicor Software Corporation

Epicor Software Corporation drives business growth. We provide flexible, industry-specific software designed to fit the precise needs of our manufacturing, distribution, retail, and service industry customers. More than 45 years of experience with our customers’ unique business processes and operational requirements are built into every solution―in the cloud or on premises. With this deep understanding of your industry, Epicor solutions dramatically improve performance and profitability while easing complexity so you can focus on growth. For more information, connect with Epicor or visit www.epicor.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200713005167/en/