Landsea Green Properties : NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

09/04/2019 | 04:57am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

LANDSEA GREEN GROUP CO., LTD.

詩 綠 色 有 限

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 106)

NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT a Special General Meeting of Landsea Green Group Co., Ltd. (the ''Company'') will be held at Landsea Green Center, Building 5, Lane 280, Linhong Road, Changning District, Shanghai, China on Tuesday, 8 October 2019 at 3:00 p.m. to consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution, with or without modification as a special resolution of the Company:

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

''THAT subject to the enter of ''Landsea Green Properties Co., Ltd.'' as the new English name and the enter of ''詩綠色地產有限'' as the new secondary name in Chinese of the Company on the register maintained by the Registrar of Companies in Bermuda and the issue of a certificate of incorporation on change of name and a certificate of secondary name by the Registrar of Companies in Bermuda, the English name of the Company be and is hereby changed from ''Landsea Green Group Co., Ltd.'' to ''Landsea Green Properties Co., Ltd.'' and to adopt ''詩綠色地產有限'' as the new secondary name in Chinese of the Company to replace its existing secondary name in Chinese ''詩綠色有限'' with effect from the date of the issue of a certificate of incorporation on change of name and a certificate of secondary name by the Registrar of Companies in Bermuda, and that the directors of the Company be and are hereby authorized to do all such acts and things and to execute all documents (whether by hand, under seal or as a deed) they consider necessary or expedient in connection with the implementation of or to give effect to the aforesaid change of the English name and adoption of the new secondary name in Chinese of the Company.''

By Order of the Board

Landsea Green Group Co., Ltd.

Chan Yuen Ying, Stella

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 5 September 2019

- 1 -

Notes:

  1. For the purpose of determining the identity of the shareholders entitled to attend and vote at the meeting, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Monday, 30 September 2019 to Tuesday, 8 October 2019, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be effected. All transfers accompanied by the relevant certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 27 September 2019.
  2. Any member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the meeting convened by this notice shall be entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote in his stead in accordance with the Bye-laws of the Company. A proxy need not be a member of the Company but must be present in person to represent the member.
  3. A form of proxy for use at the above meeting is enclosed.
  4. To be valid, the form of proxy, together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a certified copy thereof, must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited of 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the meeting. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude members from attending and voting in person at the meeting or any adjournment thereof should they so wish.
  5. As at the date of this notice, the Board comprises four executive Directors, namely Mr. Tian Ming, Ms. Shen Leying, Ms. Zhou Qin and Mr. Xie Yuanjian, one non-executive Director, namely Mr. Zhou Yimin, and four independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Xu Xiaonian, Mr. Lee Kwan Hung, Eddie, Mr. Chen Tai-yuan and Mr. Rui Meng.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Landsea Green Properties Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 08:56:12 UTC
