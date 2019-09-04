Landsea Green Properties : NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

LANDSEA GREEN GROUP CO., LTD.

朗 詩 綠 色 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 106)

NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT a Special General Meeting of Landsea Green Group Co., Ltd. (the ''Company'') will be held at Landsea Green Center, Building 5, Lane 280, Linhong Road, Changning District, Shanghai, China on Tuesday, 8 October 2019 at 3:00 p.m. to consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution, with or without modification as a special resolution of the Company:

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

''THAT subject to the enter of ''Landsea Green Properties Co., Ltd.'' as the new English name and the enter of ''朗詩綠色地產有限公司'' as the new secondary name in Chinese of the Company on the register maintained by the Registrar of Companies in Bermuda and the issue of a certificate of incorporation on change of name and a certificate of secondary name by the Registrar of Companies in Bermuda, the English name of the Company be and is hereby changed from ''Landsea Green Group Co., Ltd.'' to ''Landsea Green Properties Co., Ltd.'' and to adopt ''朗詩綠色地產有限公司'' as the new secondary name in Chinese of the Company to replace its existing secondary name in Chinese ''朗詩綠色集團有限公司'' with effect from the date of the issue of a certificate of incorporation on change of name and a certificate of secondary name by the Registrar of Companies in Bermuda, and that the directors of the Company be and are hereby authorized to do all such acts and things and to execute all documents (whether by hand, under seal or as a deed) they consider necessary or expedient in connection with the implementation of or to give effect to the aforesaid change of the English name and adoption of the new secondary name in Chinese of the Company.''

By Order of the Board

Landsea Green Group Co., Ltd.

Chan Yuen Ying, Stella

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 5 September 2019