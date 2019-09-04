|
Landsea Green Properties : PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME AND NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING
09/04/2019 | 04:52am EDT
LANDSEA GREEN GROUP CO., LTD.
朗 詩 綠 色 集 團 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 106)
PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME
AND
NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING
A notice convening a special general meeting of Landsea Green Group Co., Ltd. (the ''Company'') to be held at Landsea Green Center, Building 5, Lane 280, Linhong Road, Changning District, Shanghai, China on Tuesday, 8 October 2019 at 3:00 p.m., is set out on pages 6 to 7 of this circular.
Whether or not you intend to attend and/or vote at the meeting in person, you are requested to complete and return the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon to the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong as soon as possible and in any event not less than 48 hours before the time of the meeting or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy shall not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the meeting or any adjournment thereof should you so wish.
|
|
RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
This circular, for which the Directors (as defined herein) collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Listing Rules (as defined herein) for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors (as defined herein), having made all reasonable enquires, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in this circular is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this circular misleading.
DEFINITIONS
In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the following meanings:
|
''Board''
|
the board of Directors
|
''Change of Company Name''
|
the proposal for change of the English name of the
|
|
Company from ''Landsea Green Group Co., Ltd.'' to
|
|
''Landsea Green Properties Co., Ltd.'' and to adopt ''朗詩
|
|
綠色地產有限公司'' as the secondary name in Chinese of
|
|
the Company to replace its existing secondary name in
|
|
Chinese ''朗詩綠色集團有限公司''
|
''Company''
|
Landsea Green Group Co., Ltd., a company incorporated in
|
|
Bermuda with limited liability, the Shares of which are
|
|
listed on the Stock Exchange
''Director(s)''
''Group''
''Hong Kong'' ''Listing Rules''
''PRC''
''SFO''
''SGM''
''Share(s)''
''Shareholder(s)'' ''Stock Exchange'' ''HK$''
director(s) of the Company
the Company and its subsidiaries
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange
the People's Republic of China, and for the purpose of this circular, excluding Hong Kong, the Macau Special Administrative Region of the PRC and Taiwan
Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, Laws of Hong Kong)
the special general meeting of the Company to be convened and held at Landsea Green Center, Building 5, Lane 280, Linhong Road, Changning District, Shanghai, China on Tuesday, 8 October 2019 at 3:00 p.m.
ordinary shares of HK$0.01 each in the share capital of the Company
holder(s) of the Shares
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
LANDSEA GREEN GROUP CO., LTD.
朗 詩 綠 色 集 團 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 106)
|
Executive Directors:
|
Registered Office:
|
Mr. Tian Ming (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
|
Clarendon House
|
Ms. Shen Leying (Co-Chief Executive Officer)
|
2 Church Street
|
Ms. Zhou Qin (Vice President)
|
Hamilton, HM 11
|
Mr. Xie Yuanjian (Vice President)
|
Bermuda
|
Non-executive Director:
|
Head Office and Principal Place of
|
Mr. Zhou Yimin
|
Business in Hong Kong:
|
|
Room 5103, 51/F, The Center
|
Independent Non-Executive Directors:
|
99 Queen's Road Central
|
Mr. Xu Xiaonian
|
Hong Kong
|
Mr. Lee Kwan Hung, Eddie
|
|
Mr. Chen Tai-yuan
|
|
Mr. Rui Meng
|
|
|
5 September 2019
|
To the Shareholders
|
|
Dear Sir or Madam,
|
PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME
INTRODUCTION
The purpose of this circular is to provide you with information in respect of the special resolution to be proposed to seek approval of the Shareholders at the SGM in respect of the proposed Change of Company Name.
PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME
Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 16 August 2019 in relation to the proposed Change of Company Name, the Board proposed to change the English name of the Company from ''Landsea Green Group Co., Ltd.'' to ''Landsea Green Properties Co., Ltd.'' and to adopt ''朗詩綠色地產有限公司'' as the secondary name in Chinese of the Company to replace its existing secondary name in Chinese ''朗詩綠色集團有限公司''.
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
Reasons for the Change of Company Name
The Company successfully segregated its non-propertydevelopment-related business, including the business of long-term rental apartments and design, to its holding group in June 2019. Upon such segregation, the Company, through streamlining its business, is focusing on the core business of green technology property development and unleash the potential for profit margin of product differentiation, with a view to maximizing values for the Shareholders. The Board considers the proposed change of the new English name of ''Landsea Green Properties Co., Ltd.'' and adoption of the new secondary name in Chinese of ''朗詩綠色地產有限公司'' is conducive to highlighting and matching with the Company's focus on the core business of green property, and will better reflect the Company's new business strategies, and therefore, the Proposed Change of Company Name is in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.
Conditions of the Change of Company Name
The proposed Change of Company name will be subject to the following conditions:
-
the passing of a special resolution by the Shareholders at the SGM approving the Change of Company Name; and
-
the approval of the Registrar of Companies in Bermuda having been obtained for the use by the Company of the proposed new English name and secondary name in Chinese of the Company.
Subject to satisfaction of the conditions set out above, the Change of Company Name will take effect from the date on which the Registrar of Companies in Bermuda enters the new English name and the secondary name in Chinese of the Company on the register maintained by it in place of the existing name of the Company. Thereafter, the Company will carry out any necessary filing procedures with the Companies Registry in Hong Kong.
Effects on the Change of Company Name
The Change of Company Name will not affect any of the rights of the existing Shareholders or the Company's daily business operation and its financial position. All existing share certificates of the Company in issue bearing the existing name of the Company will, after the Change of Company Name becoming effective, continue to be evidence of title to the shares of the Company and will be valid for trading, settlement, registration and delivery for the same number of shares in the new English name and the secondary name in Chinese of the Company. As soon as the Change of Company Name has become effective, any new issue of share certificates will be issued in the new English name and secondary name in Chinese of the Company. There will not be any arrangement for free exchange of the existing share certificates of the Company for new share certificates bearing the new name of the Company.
Subject to the confirmation of the Stock Exchange, the English stock short name and the Chinese stock short name for trading in the shares of the Company will be changed, if necessary, after the Change of Company Name becomes effective.
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
SGM
Set out on pages 6 and 7 of this circular is a notice convening the SGM to consider and, if appropriate, to approve the special resolution relating to the proposed Change of Company Name.
A form of proxy for use at the SGM is enclosed herewith. Whether or not you intend to attend and/or vote at the SGM in person, you are requested to complete the form of proxy and return it to the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong as soon as possible and in any event not less than 48 hours before the time of the SGM or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy shall not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the SGM or any adjournment thereof should you so wish.
Pursuant to Rule 13.39(4) of the Listing Rules, any vote of shareholders at a general meeting must be taken by poll except where the chairman, in good faith, decides to allow a resolution which relates purely to a procedural or administrative matter to be voted on by a show of hands. As such, the proposed special resolution set out in the notice of the SGM will be voted by poll.
To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, no Shareholders will be required to abstain from voting on the special resolution in relation to the Change of Company Name to be proposed at the SGM.
CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS
For the purpose of determining the identity of the Shareholders entitled to attend and vote at the SGM, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Monday, 30 September 2019 to Tuesday, 8 October 2019, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of Shares will be effected. All transfers accompanied by the relevant certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 27 September 2019.
RECOMMENDATION
The Directors consider that the Change of Company Name is in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.
Accordingly, the Directors recommend the Shareholders to vote in favour of the special resolution at the SGM.
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
MISCELLANEOUS
The English text of this circular shall prevail over the Chinese text for the purpose of interpretation.
By Order of the Board
Landsea Green Group Co., Ltd.
Tian Ming
Chairman
NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING
LANDSEA GREEN GROUP CO., LTD.
朗 詩 綠 色 集 團 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 106)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT a Special General Meeting of Landsea Green Group Co., Ltd. (the ''Company'') will be held at Landsea Green Center, Building 5, Lane 280, Linhong Road, Changning District, Shanghai, China on Tuesday, 8 October 2019 at 3:00 p.m. to consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution, with or without modification as a special resolution of the Company:
SPECIAL RESOLUTION
''THAT subject to the enter of ''Landsea Green Properties Co., Ltd.'' as the new English name and the enter of ''朗詩綠色地產有限公司'' as the new secondary name in Chinese of the Company on the register maintained by the Registrar of Companies in Bermuda and the issue of a certificate of incorporation on change of name and a certificate of secondary name by the Registrar of Companies in Bermuda, the English name of the Company be and is hereby changed from ''Landsea Green Group Co., Ltd.'' to ''Landsea Green Properties Co., Ltd.'' and to adopt ''朗詩綠色地產有限公司'' as the new secondary name in Chinese of the Company to replace its existing secondary name in Chinese ''朗詩綠色集團有限公司'' with effect from the date of the issue of a certificate of incorporation on change of name and a certificate of secondary name by the Registrar of Companies in Bermuda, and that the directors of the Company be and are hereby authorized to do all such acts and things and to execute all documents (whether by hand, under seal or as a deed) they consider necessary or expedient in connection with the implementation of or to give effect to the aforesaid change of the English name and adoption of the new secondary name in Chinese of the Company.''
By Order of the Board
Landsea Green Group Co., Ltd.
Chan Yuen Ying, Stella
Company Secretary
Hong Kong, 5 September 2019
NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING
Notes:
-
For the purpose of determining the identity of the shareholders entitled to attend and vote at the meeting, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Monday, 30 September 2019 to Tuesday, 8 October 2019, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be effected. All transfers accompanied by the relevant certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 27 September 2019.
-
Any member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the meeting convened by this notice shall be entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote in his stead in accordance with the Bye-laws of the Company. A proxy need not be a member of the Company but must be present in person to represent the member.
-
A form of proxy for use at the above meeting is enclosed.
-
To be valid, the form of proxy, together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a certified copy thereof, must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited of 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the meeting. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude members from attending and voting in person at the meeting or any adjournment thereof should they so wish.
-
As at the date of this notice, the Board comprises four executive Directors, namely Mr. Tian Ming, Ms. Shen Leying, Ms. Zhou Qin and Mr. Xie Yuanjian, one non-executive Director, namely Mr. Zhou Yimin, and four independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Xu Xiaonian, Mr. Lee Kwan Hung, Eddie, Mr. Chen Tai- yuan and Mr. Rui Meng.
