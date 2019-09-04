Landsea Green Properties : PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME AND NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

Reasons for the Change of Company Name

The Company successfully segregated its non-propertydevelopment-related business, including the business of long-term rental apartments and design, to its holding group in June 2019. Upon such segregation, the Company, through streamlining its business, is focusing on the core business of green technology property development and unleash the potential for profit margin of product differentiation, with a view to maximizing values for the Shareholders. The Board considers the proposed change of the new English name of ''Landsea Green Properties Co., Ltd.'' and adoption of the new secondary name in Chinese of ''朗詩綠色地產有限公司'' is conducive to highlighting and matching with the Company's focus on the core business of green property, and will better reflect the Company's new business strategies, and therefore, the Proposed Change of Company Name is in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

Conditions of the Change of Company Name

The proposed Change of Company name will be subject to the following conditions:

the passing of a special resolution by the Shareholders at the SGM approving the Change of Company Name; and the approval of the Registrar of Companies in Bermuda having been obtained for the use by the Company of the proposed new English name and secondary name in Chinese of the Company.

Subject to satisfaction of the conditions set out above, the Change of Company Name will take effect from the date on which the Registrar of Companies in Bermuda enters the new English name and the secondary name in Chinese of the Company on the register maintained by it in place of the existing name of the Company. Thereafter, the Company will carry out any necessary filing procedures with the Companies Registry in Hong Kong.

Effects on the Change of Company Name

The Change of Company Name will not affect any of the rights of the existing Shareholders or the Company's daily business operation and its financial position. All existing share certificates of the Company in issue bearing the existing name of the Company will, after the Change of Company Name becoming effective, continue to be evidence of title to the shares of the Company and will be valid for trading, settlement, registration and delivery for the same number of shares in the new English name and the secondary name in Chinese of the Company. As soon as the Change of Company Name has become effective, any new issue of share certificates will be issued in the new English name and secondary name in Chinese of the Company. There will not be any arrangement for free exchange of the existing share certificates of the Company for new share certificates bearing the new name of the Company.

Subject to the confirmation of the Stock Exchange, the English stock short name and the Chinese stock short name for trading in the shares of the Company will be changed, if necessary, after the Change of Company Name becomes effective.