Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Landstone B.V. : Announces Credit Insurance on Its Secured Bonds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 02:53pm EST

The directors of Landstone B.V. are pleased to confirm the implementation of an insurance policy in benefit of the bondholders of the Landstone B.V. bonds with ISIN DE000A2R3876.

Insurance policy summary

  • Full credit insurance covering coupon and principal payments through to maturity on 30 June 2024.
  • The policy is underwritten by a pool of A- or better rated re-insurers
  • The insurance policy is in effect as of 30/10/2019 and up to maturity 30 June 2024
  • The policy covers the risk up to €1,000,000,000 (one billion euros) in accordance with the coverage requirements and bond amounts outstanding at any given time up to maturity

The insurance guarantees timely coupon and principal payments in the remote event of a claim resulting from a default by Landstone B.V. in respect of its coupon and principal payments on the bonds through to maturity on June 30 2024.

Landstone B.V. is a company within the Larmag Group which has 34 years of experience in investment and management of commercial real estate in Europe and the U.S.A. Larmag Group has owned real estate with a value of more than €5 billion since its inception in 1985.

For further questions please contact the directors of Landstone B.V.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:51pKBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to MRCD 2019-PARK
BU
03:50pCANCOM : CANCOM SE capital increase fully placed at EUR 49.70 per new share
EQ
03:49pAMAZON COM : Introduces 'Plug and Play' AI Tools -- Update
DJ
03:49pTREND MICRO INCORPORATED : Selected as Launch Partner of New Service from Amazon Web Services
BU
03:48pGRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S P A : Depositato ricorso di 7Pixel Srl nei confronti di Google LLC per la determinazione del danno causato dalla condotta anti-concorrenziale accertata dalla Commissione europea in data 27 giugno 2017
PU
03:46pBMW of North America Reports November 2019 U.S. Sales.
BU
03:46pPSI Services Acquires Caliper, Grows Talent Management Roster With Leaders in Assessing and Developing High Performing Sales Teams
BU
03:45pProminent Public Finance Attorney Tony Solimine Joins Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer
PR
03:44pShell, Mitsubishi, Trafigura present bids for Ecuador oil contract - minister
RE
03:43pINTUITIVE SURGICAL : HUD Continues Support for Fifteen States and Four U.S. Territories Recovering from Major Disasters
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Trump says China trade deal may have to wait amid sticking points in talks
2EXOR N.V. : Exor Buys Controlling Stake in La Repubblica Publisher GEDI
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : OMV Agrees Partnership With Microsoft To Boost Digitization
4ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF raises 1.25 billion euros at 30 years as part of its EMTN ..
5PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF : PING AN'S ONECONNECT LAUNCHES UP TO $504 MILLION U.S. IPO IN DOWN ROUND..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group