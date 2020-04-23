Log in
Landtrust Title Services : at Forefront of Supporting Home Sellers with Contactless Closings

04/23/2020 | 11:23am EDT

100% Contactless Remote Closings Now Available

Landtrust Title Services, one of Illinois’ largest title services providers, is also one of the first to close transactions 100% contactless and remote to ensure the safety of all parties involved. Through the use of Remote Online Notarization (RON), documents such as deeds, POAs, and loan documents can be executed remotely, allowing buyers and sellers to close from the safety of their home.

Over the years, title companies have been promoting remote closings, which typically refer to the parties not attending the closings but still obtaining physical or “wet” signatures. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, on March 26, Governor Pritzker issued the 2020-14 Executive Order temporarily suspending the requirement that a person must “appear before” a Notary Public in Illinois. Although the order was a win to keep clients safe, it was only the beginning to implement fully remote closings, as lender, underwriter and county restrictions needed to be lifted as well. As of today, many of them either already have, or are in the process of being lifted.

Warren Habib, President of Landtrust Title Services, noted that the leadership and their teams worked around the clock to ensure they were able to meet the needs of their partnering attorneys and agents. “Because of our highly competent leadership team, innovative technology solutions and flexible service model, Landtrust Title Services has become one of the first agencies in the state of Illinois to deliver remote and contactless closings. The ability to complete a transaction while ensuring the safety of our attorney and agent partners, as well as their buyers and sellers, is of the utmost importance during this time of crisis,” Habib said.

Landtrust Title Services offers several options to make closings safer and easier:

  • 100% Remote Closings
  • Curbside or Window Witnessed Virtual Hybrid Closings
  • Traditional Closings

Landtrust Title Services has been working diligently to deliver options to attorney and agent partners that ensure a successful closing while keeping their clients safe. They take great pride in having built from the start an operational model that delivers flexibility and responsiveness to clients’ needs, which is important all the time but especially when it matters most.

About Landtrust Title Services
Part of the Landtrust Title Group with more than 5,100 transactions annually, Landtrust Title Services’ seasoned team of title, legal and real estate experts deliver a seamless transaction with an easier exam process, direct access to decision makers and a unique attorney assist program. Whether it’s a residential property or a more complex multi-site construction portfolio, Landtrust Title Services provides outstanding personalized service and offers underwriting solutions uniquely tailored to each transaction.

Visit mylandtrust.com to learn more about remote notarization and contactless closings. For questions about RON, reach out to SVP of Operations, Grace Chakos, at grace.chakos@mylandtrust.com.


© Business Wire 2020
