Landus Cooperative : Grain Policy Transitions to 15 Day Disposition

03/29/2019 | 08:37pm EDT

Our grain policy is changing effective April 1st. The change will be with regard to free time for a delivery. For any new delivery started on, or after, April 1st, you will have 15 days to make a decision about disposition. These 15 days will also apply to the amount of time allowed for averaging loads on that delivery. On day 16, any open contracts will be filled and the balance of the grain will be automatically placed on open storage unless other arrangements have been made by the 15th day. This change will help the cooperative be more efficient transferring grain throughout the year, and especially during harvest.

The full grain policy can be found here.

Disclaimer

Landus Cooperative Co. published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2019 00:36:07 UTC
