Landus Cooperative : Happy New Year Soybean Special & Free Price Later

***Landus Cooperative is running a ONE-DAY Happy New Year Special on Soybeans sold for delivery during February***
***From now until 4PM on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, we will pay: $8.30 per bushel for February delivery to all locations***
***The one exception is for February delivery to our Ralston soybean processing plant, where we are paying $8.55 per bushel***
Starting Monday, Jan. 7th we are also opening FREE Price Later on corn at locations AS SPACE ALLOWS.
FREE Price Later available on soybeans at Ralston-only.
Please contact your location customer service specialist or local GMA for complete details.
Disclaimer
Landus Cooperative Co. published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 15:38:07 UTC