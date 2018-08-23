Lanesborough Real Estate Investment Trust : August 23, 2018 Lanesborough REIT Reports 2018 Second Quarter Results

LANESBOROUGH

Real estate investment trust

2600 Seven Evergreen Place Winnipeg, Manitoba

R3L 2T3

Tel. 204.475.9090 Fax. 204.475.5505

LANESBOROUGH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

Press Release

LANESBOROUGH REIT REPORTS 2018 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

Winnipeg, Manitoba, August 23, 2018 - Lanesborough Real Estate Investment Trust ("LREIT") (TSXV: LRT.UN) today reported its operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The following comments in regard to the financial position and operating results of LREIT should be read in conjunction with interim management's discussion & analysis - quarterly highlights and the interim financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, which may be obtained from the LREIT website at www.lreit.com or the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

ANALYSIS OF OPERATING RESULTS

Analysis of Loss

Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30

Increase (Decrease)

in Income

2018 2017 Amount 2017 Rentals from investment properties $ 4,449,474 $ 4,880,593 $ (431,119) 9,525,108 Property operating costs (2,828,493) (2,406,449) (422,044) (4,818,851) Net operating income 1,620,981 2,474,144 (853,163) 4,706,257 Interest income 50,758 44,612 6,146 14% 100,584 90,224 Interest expense (3,749,689) (3,713,754) (35,935) (1)% (7,395,823) (7,400,008) Trust expense (322,573) (357,490) 34,917 10% (703,447) (772,968) Loss before the following (2,400,523) (1,552,488) (848,035) (55)% (4,728,772) (3,376,495) Gain (loss) on sale of investment property (48,077) - (48,077) n/a (82,959) 58,377 Fair value adjustments (8,399,644) (7,346,907) (1,052,737) (14)% (23,505,387) (10,273,086) (8,899,395) (1,948,849) (22)% (28,317,118) (13,591,204) (142,065) $(2,090,914) (34)% 3,269,914

% 2018

(9)% $ 8,916,977 $

(18)% (5,647,063)

Loss before discontinued operations (10,848,244) Income (loss) from discontinued

operations

Loss and comprehensive loss

(152,608) (10,543) $(11,000,852) $(8,909,938)

(1,347) (178,462) 35,547 (23)% $(28,495,580) $(13,555,657)

Overall Operating Results

LREIT completed Q2-2018 with a loss and comprehensive loss of $11.00 million, compared to a loss and comprehensive loss of $8.91 million during Q2-2017. The increase in the loss mainly reflects $1.05 million unfavourable variance in the fair value adjustments of the investment properties and the investment property classified as held for sale, as well as a $0.85 million decrease in net operating income.

Losses related to fair value adjustments during both Q2-2018 and Q2-2017 were due to reduced revenue expectations as a result of reductions in the anticipated positive impact of the post-wildfire rebuilding efforts on the Fort McMurray rental market and increasing uncertainty surrounding a recovery of the Fort McMurray rental market.

The decrease in net operating income mainly reflects a decrease in rental revenue of $0.43 million and an increase in operating costs of $0.42 million. The decrease in rental revenue is mainly due to the decreased revenue of the held for sale and/or sold property segment, as a result of reduced occupancy and average rental rates at Woodland Park, the property that is classified as held for sale. The increase in property operating costs is mainly due to an increase in insurance related costs, an increase in utility costs, and an increase in property taxes. Also contributing to the increase in property operating costs was an increase in the property operating costs for the held for sale and/or sold properties as a result of certain condominium fees paid to the condominium corporation established as part of the Woodland Park Condominium Sales Program.

LREIT completed Q2-2018 with negative funds from operations ("FFO") of $2.55 million, compared to negative FFO of $1.56 million during Q2-2017, representing a decrease in FFO of $0.99 million. The decrease in FFO is mainly due to a decrease in net operating income and an increase in loss from discontinued operations.

Revenues

Rental Revenue

Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30

Increase (Decrease)

2018 Fort McMurray properties $ 3,693,273 Other investment properties 369,677 Sub-total 4,062,950 Held for sale and/or sold properties 386,524 Total $ 4,449,474 2017 2018 2017 $ 3,800,949 $ (107,676) (3)% $ 7,349,353 $ 7,371,036 391,025 (21,348) (5)% 787,825 774,218 4,191,974 (129,024) (3)% 8,137,178 8,145,254 688,619 (302,095) (44)% 779,799 1,379,854 $ 4,880,593 $ (431,119) (9)% $ 8,916,977 $ 9,525,108 Average Occupancy Level, by Quarter 2017 2018 Q1 Amount %

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Fort McMurray properties Other investment properties Total

Held for sale and/or sold properties

68% 71% 68% 79%

71% 73% 72% 79%

73% 73% 73% 69%

72% 75% 72% 61%

69% 72%

77% 68%

70% 71%

46% 51%

Average Monthly Rents, by Quarter

2017 2018

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Fort McMurray properties Other investment properties Total

Held for sale and/or sold properties

$1,684 $909 $1,554 $2,593

$1,707 $909 $1,573 $2,611

$1,711 $903 $1,575 $2,597

$1,697 $905 $1,563 $2,549

$1,685 $1,650

$907 $909

$1,554 $1,525

$2,484 $2,258

During Q2-2018, total investment property revenue, excluding held for sale and/or sold properties, decreased by $0.13 million or 3%, compared to Q2-2017, mainly due to a decrease in the average rental rate of the Fort McMurray property portfolio.

During Q2-2018, revenue from the held for sale and/or sold properties decreased by $0.30 million or 44%, compared to Q2-2017, due to a decrease in the average occupancy level and average rental rate of Woodland Park (the property classified as held for sale).

The decrease in average occupancy is mainly due to the transfer of two corporate tenants to other LREIT properties that offered lower rental rates or were closer to urban amenities, and due to the departure of tenants who were awaiting the reconstruction of their homes. The Woodland Park property had a relatively high proportion of tenants awaiting the reconstruction of their homes as a result of the property's townhome offering and their proximity to the area of Fort McMurray where the majority of the homes were lost to the wildfire.

The decrease in the average rental rate is mainly due to the turnover of a number of three-bedroom units and townhome units, which had been rented shortly after the wildfire at rates that were higher than the competitive rates required in the current market environment.

Property Operating Costs

Analysis of Property Operating Costs

Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30

Increase

(Decrease)

Amount 2017 Fort McMurray properties $ 2,145,605 $ 1,883,781 $ 261,824 14% $ 4,353,123 $ 3,743,618 Other investment properties 389,788 300,223 89,565 30% 746,070 604,955 Sub-total 2,535,393 2,184,004 351,389 16% 5,099,193 4,348,573 Held for sale and/or sold properties 293,100 222,445 70,655 32% 547,870 470,278 Total $ 2,828,493 $ 2,406,449 $ 422,044 18% $ 5,647,063 $ 4,818,851 2018 2017

%

2018

During Q2-2018, property operating costs, excluding the held for sale and/or sold properties, increased by $0.35 million or 16%, compared to Q2-2017, mainly due to an increase in insurance related costs. Other factors contributing to the increase in property operating costs were an increase in utility costs and an increase in property taxes.

After accounting for held for sale and/or sold properties, total property operating costs increased by $0.42 million or 18% during Q2-2018, compared to Q2-2017, The operating costs of the held for sale and/or sold properties increased by $0.07 million and was primarily due to the capital reserve portion of condominium fees paid by LREIT for its portion of ownership of Woodland Park. Prior to the establishment of the condominium sales program, capital expenditures at Woodland Park were capitalized.

Net Operating Income and Operating Margin

Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 and 2017

Net Operating Income

Three Months Ended June 30 Increase (Decrease) Percent of Total Operating Margin

% 2018 2017 2018 2017 Fort McMurray properties $ 1,547,668 $ 1,917,168 $ (369,500) (19)% 95% 77% 42% 50% Other investment properties (20,111) 90,802 (110,913) (122)% (1)% 4% (5)% 23% Sub-total 1,527,557 2,007,970 (480,413) (24)% 94% 81% 38% 48% Held for sale and/or sold properties 93,424 466,174 (372,750) (80)% 6% 19% 24% 68% Total $ 1,620,981 $ 2,474,144 $ (853,163) (34)% 100% 100% 36% 51% 2018

2017

Amount

Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 and 2017

Net Operating IncomeSix Months Ended June 30

Increase (Decrease)Percent of Total Operating Margin

2018 2017 Amount % 2018 2017 2018 2017 Fort McMurray properties $ 2,996,230 $ 3,627,418 (631,188) (17)% 92% 77% 41% 49% Other investment properties 41,755 169,263 (127,508) (75)% 1% 4% 5% 22% Sub-total 3,037,985 3,796,681 (758,696) (20)% 93% 81% 37% 47% Held for sale and/or sold properties 231,929 909,576 (677,647) (75)% 7% 19% 30% 66% Total $ 3,269,914 $ 4,706,257 (31)% 100% 100% 37% 49% $

$(1,436,343)

During Q2-2018, the net operating income for the investment properties portfolio, excluding held for sale and/or sold properties, decreased by $0.48 million or 24%, compared to Q2-2017. The operating margin, excluding held for sale and/or sold properties, decreased from 48% during Q2-2017 to 38% during Q2-2018. The decreases are primarily due to the decrease in revenue and the increase in the property operating costs of the Fort McMurray property portfolio, as discussed above.

ABOUT LREIT

LREIT is a real estate investment trust, which is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbols LRT.UN (Trust Units) and LRT.DB.G (Series G Debentures). For further information on LREIT, please visit our website atwww.lreit.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Gino Romagnoli, Chief Executive Officer, or Arni Thorsteinson, Vice-Chair Tel: (204) 475-9090, Fax: (204) 452-5505, Email: info@lreit.com

This press release contains certain statements that could be considered as forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could result in actual results differing materially from the forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.