Langham Hospitality Investments : Date of Board Meetings

01/14/2019 | 06:24am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Langham Hospitality Investments

(As constituted pursuant to a deed of trust on 8 May 2013 under the laws of Hong Kong, the trustee of which is LHIL Manager Limited)

and

Langham Hospitality Investments Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1270)

DATE OF BOARD MEETINGS

The board of directors of LHIL Manager Limited ("Trustee-Manager", as trustee-manager of Langham Hospitality Investments (the "Trust")) and the board of directors of Langham Hospitality Investments Limited (the "Company") (collectively the "Boards") announce that the meetings of the Boards will be held on Thursday, 14 February 2019 for the purpose of, among other matters, approving the announcement of the final results of the Trust, the Company and the Trustee-Manager for the year ended 31 December 2018 and considering the recommendation on the payment of a final distribution, if any.

By Order of the Boards

LHIL Manager Limited

and

Langham Hospitality Investments Limited

Wong Mei Ling, Marina

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 14 January 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Non-executive Directors are Dr. LO Ka Shui (Chairman) and Mr. LO Chun Him, Alexander; the Executive Director is Mr. IP Yuk Keung, Albert (Chief Executive Officer); and the Independent Non-executive Directors are Professor Chan Ka Keung, Ceajer, Professor LIN Syaru, Shirley and Mr. WONG Kwai Lam.

Disclaimer

Langham Hospitality Investments Ltd. published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 11:23:02 UTC
