Language I/O : Releases Only Available Live Agent Translation Solution for Salesforce Lightning

CHEYENNE, Wyo., March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Language I/O announces the release of the only product allowing companies to provide multilingual customer service in Live Agent for Salesforce Lightning.

Language I/O® Chat for Live Agent in Salesforce Lightning plugs directly into the Salesforce customer relationship management (CRM) allowing customer service agents to provide real time customer support in more than 150 languages.

"When we learned that our customers would be moving to Lightning, we started developing Language I/O Chat for Salesforce Lightning," said Language I/O Co-CEO Heather Morgan Shoemaker. "We work very closely with our customers to ensure that all technical changes or migrations to other CRM platforms are supported. So far, these efforts have helped seventy-two percent of our customers forgo hiring multilingual customer service agents to meet their translation needs."

Language I/O Chat for Salesforce Lightning:

Enforces your brand nomenclature and terminology – and the preferred translations - on top of any of the neural machine translation engines we integrate with

Connects with numerous machine translation engines to ensure customers receive the best translations for their industry and the specific language pairs

Has a translation failover mechanism

Detects and encrypts personal data embedded in chats to ensure privacy

Has been tested and security reviewed by Salesforce independently from our other apps on the app exchange, unlike competitors who group all their apps under one listing and mark them all as "Lightning Ready" when in fact not all of the apps in the group are Lightning Ready.

"Our chat app for Live Agent in Salesforce Lightning mirrors the Salesforce Classic chat app our customers were already using," Shoemaker said. "It's important to us that our user experience remains easy, accessible and streamlined across all platforms."

Language I/O also offers article, case and social case translation for Salesforce. Language I/O® Help for Salesforce article translation and Language I/O® Response for Salesforce case translation are already available on the Lightning platform. Both Language I/O Help and Language I/O Response use a combination of machine translation and professional human translation.

Download Language I/O Chat for Salesforce Lightning, click here.

Language I/O is a Wyoming-based software development company that offers a unique combination of professional human translation and machine translation for email, article and chat translation. Language I/O solutions plug into CRMs like Salesforce, Oracle Service Cloud and Zendesk and support translation for more than 150 languages.

