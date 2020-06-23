Lanner Joins Prodapt's Open Virtual Exchange (OVX) to Help DSPs Transform Network Services at the Virtualized Edge

NEW YORK, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prodapt, a leading consulting, technology, and network services provider to the Digital Service Providers (DSPs), today announced a partnership with Lanner Electronics, the industry-leading provider of scalable and customizable edge computing platforms. The partnership will offer DSPs and enterprises pre-integrated synergetic solutions in the areas of 5G, multi-access edge computing (MEC), universal CPEs (uCPE), managed SD-WAN services.

Prodapt OVX automation & network cloud integration accelerators enable DSPs to build cloud agnostic edge infrastructure, with hyperscalers and/or use pre-packaged best-of-breed MEC solutions from the OVX marketplace technology vendors. This enables DSPs to onboard businesses, launch new telco-edge enabled 5G apps/services and recognize new revenues faster while creating differentiation.

With Prodapt's OVX DSPs will have access to ready-for-service, pre-vetted Lanner's HTCA MEC platforms.

Focused on service agility and velocity, the Prodapt's partnership with Lanner will help DSPs shorten the time to market of new virtualized and cloud services to a variety of industry verticals, such as healthcare, gaming, immersive video, security, IoT/IIoT, and 5G broadcast.

"Over the past four years, Lanner has developed a comprehensive whitebox portfolio addressing a variety of virtual edge services, such as uCPE, SD-WAN, 5G and MEC. To enable agile service deployment in SDN framework, service providers require not only high-density compute resources but also network programmability", said Sven Freudenfeld, CTO of Lanner Electronics Telecom Application Business Unit. "Combing Prodapt's OVX accelerators, Lanner's strong SDN/NFV ecosystem and programmable network fabric will help DSPs accelerate the deployment cycle and reduce the CAPEX and OPEX of new service rollouts".

"This partnership is aiming to enable DSPs to quickly deploy their unique software-defined network services" said Rajiv Papneja, SVP & Global Head of Network Services, "We are excited to partner and host Lanner's modular MEC Platforms HTCA series in Prodapt's OVX marketplace, pre-integrated with our accelerators including hybrid network automation, eye-on-the-net analytics tools, and solution testing pipelines. With system integration support, DSPs can now achieve cost efficiency while bringing service agility in cloud-native, open software-defined networks."

About Lanner Electronics

Founded in 1986, Lanner is an ISO 9001 accredited organization with headquarters in Taipei, Taiwan, and offices in USA, Canada and China. With over 35 years of experience in system and board hardware engineering, Lanner provides high-performance, reliable and cost-effective computing platforms. Lanner is most renowned for its range of x86 and RISC network appliances as it has for many years been the key hardware provider to some of the largest network security companies in the world. In this field, Lanner delivers hardware for everything from basic load balancing and firewall appliances to more demanding VPN, bypass, intrusion detection and UTM systems that require deep packet inspection. http://www.lannerinc.com/

About Prodapt

Prodapt helps clients transform their IT, products, operations, and networks to meet their strategic objectives. Prodapt provides end-to-end IT/software architecture consulting, application development, systems integration, testing, maintenance & support. Prodapt provides insights and thought leadership-led transformation services leveraging next-gen technologies such as RPA (robotic process automation), AI/ML (artificial intelligence/machine learning), SDN-NFV (software-defined networking/network function virtualization) and next-gen OSS/BSS systems. It's business consulting team provides Six Sigma process improvement and automation/RPA consulting services to telco operations teams.

Headquartered in Chennai, Prodapt has offices in the Americas, Europe, India, and Africa and is an ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, SSAE18 / ISAE, and GDPR Compliant organization. Prodapt is part of a 120-year-old business conglomerate, The Jhaver Group, which employs over 16,500 people across 64+ global locations. For more information, please visit: www.prodapt.com and Prodapt Open Virtual Exchange: http://www.openvx.ai

