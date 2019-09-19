Log in
Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture : PROPOSED CHANGE OF AUDITOR

09/19/2019 | 11:02am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture Co., Ltd.*

蘭州莊園牧場股份有限公司

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock code: 1533)

PROPOSED CHANGE OF AUDITOR

This announcement is made by the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture Co., Ltd.* (蘭州莊園牧場股份有限公司) (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.51(4) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Board announces that Ruihua Certified Public Accountants (Special General Partnership) ("Ruihua") has resigned as the auditor of the Company with effect from 19 September 2019.

Ruihua has confirmed in writing that there are no matters in relation to its resignation as the auditor of the Company that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders"). The Board has also confirmed that there are no disagreements or outstanding matters between the Company and Ruihua, and the Board is not aware of any other matters in relation to the change of auditor that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders.

The Board has resolved, following the recommendation from the audit committee of the Company, to appoint WUYIGE Certified Public Accountants LLP as the new auditor of the Company to fill the vacancy and to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company, subject to the approval by the Shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting ("EGM") to be held.

A circular containing, among other things, further details of the proposed appointment of the new auditor of the Company, together with the notice of EGM, will be dispatched to the Shareholders on or before 18 October 2019.

The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) consider that the proposed appointment of the new auditor of the Company is in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole, and recommend the Shareholders to vote in favour of the resolutions regarding the proposed appointment of the new auditor of the Company at the EGM.

The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to Ruihua for the professional and quality services rendered to the Company in the past years.

By Order of the Board

Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture Co., Ltd.*

蘭州莊園牧場股份有限公司

Ma Hongfu

Chairman

Lanzhou, the PRC, 19 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Ma Hongfu, Mr. Wang Guofu, Mr. Chen Yuhai and Ms. Zhang Qianyu; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Yap Kean Chong and Mr. Song Xiaopeng; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Ms. Liu Zhijun, Mr. Zhao Xinmin and Mr. Wong Cho Hang Stanley.

* For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 15:01:02 UTC
