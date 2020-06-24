Lao People's Democratic Republic : Technical Assistance Report-Risk-Based Banking Supervision »

IMF Country Report No. 20/206

LAO PEOPLE'S DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC

TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE REPORT- RISK-BASED

June 2020

BANKING SUPERVISION

This Technical Assistance report on Lao People's Democratic Republic was prepared by a staff team of the International Monetary Fund. It is based on the information available at the time it was completed on January 2020.

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

Monetary and Capital Markets Department

LAO PEOPLE'S DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC

RISK-BASED BANKING SUPERVISION

Hee Kyong Chon (MCM), Joel Hefty, and Richard Nun (External Experts)

January 2020

CONTENTS

PageGlossary ..................................................................................................................................... 4

Preface ........................................................................................................................................ 5

Executive Summary ................................................................................................................... 6

I. Background ............................................................................................................................. 8

A. Introduction ............................................................................................................... 8

B. Progress Since the Previous TA Mission .................................................................. 8

II. Implementation of RBS ....................................................................................................... 10

A. Banking Law and Prudential Regulations ............................................................... 10

B. RBS Manual ............................................................................................................ 10

C. Training all BSD Staff and Banker Information Seminar ....................................... 11

D. Criteria for Supervision of Foreign Branches ......................................................... 11

E. Supervisory Response ............................................................................................. 12

III. Offsite Supervision ............................................................................................................ 13

A. IP and RAS .............................................................................................................. 13

B. Data Quality and Performance Ranges ................................................................... 14

C. Systemic Report ...................................................................................................... 14

D. Training, Coaching, and Collaboration ................................................................... 15

IV. Onsite Supervision ............................................................................................................. 16

A. Planning and Conducting Onsite Examinations ...................................................... 16

B. ROX ........................................................................................................................ 18

V. Future TA Needs ................................................................................................................. 19

Tables

1. Main Recommendations ........................................................................................................ 7

2. Status of Recommendations Last TA Mission (March 2019) ............................................... 9

Appendices

I. Supervisory Categories and Types of Responses ................................................................. 21

II. Intervals between Onsite Examinations .............................................................................. 24