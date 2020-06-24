Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lao People's Democratic Republic : Technical Assistance Report-Risk-Based Banking Supervision »

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/24/2020 | 10:26am EDT

IMF Country Report No. 20/206

LAO PEOPLE'S DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC

TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE REPORT- RISK-BASED

June 2020

BANKING SUPERVISION

This Technical Assistance report on Lao People's Democratic Republic was prepared by a staff team of the International Monetary Fund. It is based on the information available at the time it was completed on January 2020.

Copies of this report are available to the public from

International Monetary Fund Publication Services

PO Box 92780 Washington, D.C. 20090

Telephone: (202) 623-7430 Fax: (202) 623-7201 E-mail: publications@imf.org Web: http://www.imf.org

Price: $18.00 per printed copy

International Monetary Fund

Washington, D.C.

© 2020 International Monetary Fund

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

Monetary and Capital Markets Department

LAO PEOPLE'S DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC

RISK-BASED BANKING SUPERVISION

Hee Kyong Chon (MCM), Joel Hefty, and Richard Nun (External Experts)

January 2020

The contents of this report constitute technical advice provided by the staff of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to the authorities of Lao P.D.R. (the "TA recipient") in response to their request for technical assistance. This report (in whole or in part) or summaries thereof may be disclosed by the IMF to IMF

Executive Directors and members of their staff, as well as to other agencies or instrumentalities of the TA recipient, and upon their request, to World Bank staff and other technical assistance providers and donors with legitimate interest, unless the TA recipient specifically objects to such disclosure (see Operational Guidelines for the Dissemination of Technical Assistance

Information- http://www.imf.org/external/np/pp/eng/2013/061013.pdf).

Disclosure of this report (in whole or in part) or summaries thereof to parties outside the IMF other than agencies or instrumentalities of the TA recipient, World Bank staff, other technical assistance providers and donors with legitimate interest shall require the explicit consent of the TA recipient and the IMF's Monetary and Capital Markets Department.

CONTENTS

PageGlossary ..................................................................................................................................... 4

Preface ........................................................................................................................................ 5

Executive Summary ................................................................................................................... 6

I. Background ............................................................................................................................. 8

A. Introduction ............................................................................................................... 8

B. Progress Since the Previous TA Mission .................................................................. 8

II. Implementation of RBS ....................................................................................................... 10

A. Banking Law and Prudential Regulations ............................................................... 10

B. RBS Manual ............................................................................................................ 10

C. Training all BSD Staff and Banker Information Seminar ....................................... 11

D. Criteria for Supervision of Foreign Branches ......................................................... 11

E. Supervisory Response ............................................................................................. 12

III. Offsite Supervision ............................................................................................................ 13

A. IP and RAS .............................................................................................................. 13

B. Data Quality and Performance Ranges ................................................................... 14

C. Systemic Report ...................................................................................................... 14

D. Training, Coaching, and Collaboration ................................................................... 15

IV. Onsite Supervision ............................................................................................................. 16

A. Planning and Conducting Onsite Examinations ...................................................... 16

B. ROX ........................................................................................................................ 18

V. Future TA Needs ................................................................................................................. 19

Tables

1. Main Recommendations ........................................................................................................ 7

2. Status of Recommendations Last TA Mission (March 2019) ............................................... 9

Appendices

I. Supervisory Categories and Types of Responses ................................................................. 21

II. Intervals between Onsite Examinations .............................................................................. 24

Disclaimer

IMF - International Monetary Fund published this content on 18 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2020 14:23:37 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:44aCloud Providers Evaluating Multi-Vendor Solutions for 400 Gbps Connectivity, According to 650 Group
GL
10:44aSeward & Kissel Survey Finds New York Investment Managers Bullish on Return to Office in 2020
BU
10:39aELBIT : Announces Receipt of Anticipated Notice From NASDAQ Resulting From a Previously Announced Resignation of an Independent Director
PR
10:35aCATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:35aVPE WERTPAPIERHANDELSBANK : Change in the Board of Managing Directors
EQ
10:35aSALZGITTER AG : Salzgitter AG agrees feasibility study for the direct reduction of iron ore at Wilhelmshaven, Lower Saxony
EQ
10:34aSouth Africa Warns of Debt Crisis Amid Record Deficit
DJ
10:32aAMPCO PITTSBURGH CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:32aREATA PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : Lenders Magnify Wirecard Shock -- WSJ
2DAX : Philippines launches investigation into Wirecard's phantom billions
3GOLD : Equities sink, gold rises on fears of pandemic wave
4NETENT AB (PUBL) : NETENT PUBL : Statement by the board of directors of NetEnt in relation to the public offer..
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V. : Italy approves guarantees for ?6.3 billion loan to Fiat Chrysler - source

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group