Laptop Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: All the Best Gaming, HP, Amazon & Apple Laptop Savings Shared by Consumer Articles

12/01/2019 | 09:21pm EST

Comparison of the best Cyber Monday personal & gaming laptop deals for 2019, including Apple MacBook, HP Envy, Dell, Microsoft Surface, Acer & ASUS laptop savings

Find all the best gaming and personal laptop deals for Cyber Monday 2019. The list below contains links to the top HP OMEN, Apple MacBook, Microsoft Surface, Dell, Lenovo, ASUS and Acer laptop deals, as reviewed and updated by the team at Consumer Articles.

Best laptop deals:

Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. Check out Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Cyber Monday and Black Friday are ideal times to pick up a laptop, especially from Amazon and Walmart. For those who prefer MacOS, Apple has sleek, lightweight laptops with solid specs. HP and Lenovo have the best models for Windows work computers. Meanwhile, Microsoft Surface laptops work well for low-intensity gaming.

Are Cyber Monday discounts any different to Black Friday sales? The vast majority of e-commerce websites stretch their holiday sales until Cyber Monday, the Monday after Thanksgiving. Cyber Monday is so-called for the plethora of discounted electronics, gadgets and online-exclusive deals that retailers offer on what is typically the last day of the Black Friday sales.

On Cyber Monday 2018, online sales were dominated by Amazon and Walmart with the two companies collectively generating over 80% of total online sales on that day.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
