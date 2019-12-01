Laptop Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: All the Best Gaming, HP, Amazon & Apple Laptop Savings Shared by Consumer Articles

Find all the best gaming and personal laptop deals for Cyber Monday 2019. The list below contains links to the top HP OMEN, Apple MacBook, Microsoft Surface, Dell, Lenovo, ASUS and Acer laptop deals, as reviewed and updated by the team at Consumer Articles.
Best laptop deals:
-
Save up to $500 on high performance gaming laptops from MSI, ASUS, Lenovo & HP at Walmart
-
Save up to $400 on top-rated gaming laptops at HP.com
-
Save up to $400 on Dell XPS 13 & Dell XPS 15 touchscreen laptops - at Walmart
-
Save up to 50% off on Dell desktops, laptops, monitors and gaming PCs at the Dell.com Black Friday Sale
-
Save up to $150 on Lenovo Yoga, ThinkPad & Ideapad laptops & 2-in-1s at Walmart
-
Save up to $839 on Apple MacBook, MacBook Air & MacBook Pro laptops at Amazon
-
Save up to $80 on HP Chromebooks at HP.com - Chromebooks include access to 2 years of 100GB storage on Google Drive
-
Save up to 36% off on Microsoft Surface computers, laptops and PCs at Amazon
-
Save up to 40% on Acer Predator gaming laptops at Acer.com - deals also available on laptops, desktops & monitors
-
Save up to $500 on select Surface laptops and computers at the Microsoft Store Black Friday sale
-
Save up to $300 on a wide range of ASUS laptops, Chromebooks & ASUS ROG gaming PCs at Walmart
-
Save up to 80% on ASUS laptops, Chromebooks, desktop PCs & monitors at Amazon
-
Save up to 62% off on HP laptops, desktops, monitors and tablets at HP.com
-
Save up to 55% on a wide range of Apple, Lenovo, Acer, Samsung and Microsoft Surface laptops at Walmart
-
Save up to 61% on a wide range of laptops at Amazon
Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. Check out Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Cyber Monday and Black Friday are ideal times to pick up a laptop, especially from Amazon and Walmart. For those who prefer MacOS, Apple has sleek, lightweight laptops with solid specs. HP and Lenovo have the best models for Windows work computers. Meanwhile, Microsoft Surface laptops work well for low-intensity gaming.
Are Cyber Monday discounts any different to Black Friday sales? The vast majority of e-commerce websites stretch their holiday sales until Cyber Monday, the Monday after Thanksgiving. Cyber Monday is so-called for the plethora of discounted electronics, gadgets and online-exclusive deals that retailers offer on what is typically the last day of the Black Friday sales.
On Cyber Monday 2018, online sales were dominated by Amazon and Walmart with the two companies collectively generating over 80% of total online sales on that day.
About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191201005158/en/