Largan Precision will host 2019-1Q results conference call at 2:30pm local time on Thursday, April 11th. The analyst meeting will be conducted in Mandarin.

Citi is pleased to invite you to:

Largan Precision (3008.TT) 1Q19 Earnings Conference Call

11 April (Thursday)

2:30PM Hong Kong/ Taipei (Mandarin call)

Please dial in at least 10 minutes ahead of time to ensure proper connection.

Speakers:

Mr. Adam Lin - CEO

Ms. Josephine Huang - Special Assistant to CEO

Host:

Arthur Lai - Greater China Technology/Hardware Research

PARTICIPANTS' DIAL IN TELEPHONE NUMBERS

Conference ID 5304011# Hong Kong 2112 1444 China 4008 423 888 Singapore (65) 6622 1171 India (9122) 6187 5094 Korea (822) 3483 1261 Taiwan (8862) 2162 6305 Malaysia (603) 6207 4050 Australia (612) 8223 9905 Japan (813) 5767 9335 UK (44) 0203 024 5278 US (1) 212 444 0375 Others (852) 2112 1444

A replay will be available until April 15, 2018