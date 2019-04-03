Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Largan Precision will host 2019-1Q results conference call at 2:30pm local time on Thursday, April 11th. The analyst meeting will be conducted in Mandarin.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 03:17am EDT

Citi is pleased to invite you to:

Largan Precision (3008.TT) 1Q19 Earnings Conference Call

11 April (Thursday)

2:30PM Hong Kong/ Taipei (Mandarin call)

Please dial in at least 10 minutes ahead of time to ensure proper connection.

Speakers:

Mr. Adam Lin - CEO

Ms. Josephine Huang - Special Assistant to CEO

Host:

Arthur Lai - Greater China Technology/Hardware Research

PARTICIPANTS' DIAL IN TELEPHONE NUMBERS

Conference ID

5304011#

Hong Kong

2112 1444

China

4008 423 888

Singapore

(65) 6622 1171

India

(9122) 6187 5094

Korea

(822) 3483 1261

Taiwan

(8862) 2162 6305

Malaysia

(603) 6207 4050

Australia

(612) 8223 9905

Japan

(813) 5767 9335

UK

(44) 0203 024 5278

US

(1) 212 444 0375

Others

(852) 2112 1444

A replay will be available until April 15, 2018

Replay ID

325860#

Hong Kong

2112 1555

China

4006 786 722

Singapore

800 492 2101

India

(9122) 6187 5091

Korea

00 308 140 311

Taiwan

0080 1854 000

Malaysia

1 800 805 232

Australia

852 2112 1555

Japan

00 531 490 018

UK

0800 032 9769

US

1 800 618 4792

Others

(852) 2112 1555

For important disclosures regarding Citi Research, including with respect to any issuers mentioned herein, please refer to the Citi Research disclosure website at https://www.citivelocity.com/cvr/eppublic/citi_research_disclosures.

Disclaimer

Largan Precision Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 07:16:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:06aEmirates Celebrates African Artists in New Brand Advertising Campaign
AQ
04:05aADIDAS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04:03aCMC Markets shares slump on profit warning as finance chief plans exit
RE
04:02aITESOFT : Insight… Keeping Millennials Connected With Their Aspirations
PU
04:02aOMAN INSURANCE PSC : Company is honoured with Commercial Lines Insurer Award
PU
04:02aMEKONOMEN : annual report for 2018
AQ
04:01aSNC LAVALIN : Supporters in Vancouver riding would back Wilson-Raybould as an Independent
AQ
04:01aQLIRO PUBL : Invitation to Conference Call following Qliro Group's report
AQ
04:01aWIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER : Annual Report 2018
AQ
04:01aDOWG FOUR : Downing FOUR VCT plc - Issue of Equity
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : CHINESE TECH GIANT TENCENT PLANS $5 BILLION BOND SALE: sources
2VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : to Merge Indian Subsidiaries
3Ghosn tweets about telling the truth as report says prosecutors readying new case
4Asian shares scale new seven-month highs; tight supply lifts oil
5GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : Prices, Interest Rates Weigh on Auto Sales -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About