Largan Precision will host 2019-3Q results conference call at 2:30pm local time on Wednesday, October 9th. The analyst meeting will be conducted in Mandarin.

10/01/2019 | 03:48am EDT

Citi Taiwan is pleased to invite you to:

Largan Precision (3008 TT) 3Q 2019 Earnings Conference Call

(The call will be conducted in Mandarin)

9 October (Wednesday)

2:30PM Taipei/ Hong Kong

Speakers:

Mr. Adam Lin - CEO

Ms. Josephine Huang - IR

The call will be hosted by:

Arthur Lai - Greater China Technology Research

Conference ID

5724009#

Australia

+61

(2) 8223 9905

China

4008 423 888

Hong Kong

+852 2112 1444

India

000 800 852 1156

Indonesia

001 803 440 120

Japan

+81

(3) 5767 9335

Korea

+82

(2) 3483 1261

Malaysia

+60

(3) 6207 4050

Singapore

+65

6622 1171

Taiwan

+886 (2)

2162 6305

Thailand

001 800 852 8117

UK

+44

(203) 024 5278

Denmark

+45

(3) 272 7714

France

+33

(1) 5732 3298

Germany

+49

(69)

8092 1469

Italy

+39

(02)

3041 0449

Netherlands

+31

(20)

200 8451

Sweden

+46

(8) 5051 3550

Switzerland

+41

(22)

761 4030

US

+1 (212)

444 0375

A replay will be available until October 11, 2019

Replay ID

352146#

Hong Kong

2112 1555

China

4006 786 722

Singapore

800 492 2101

India

(9122) 6187 5091

Korea

00 308 140 311

Taiwan

0080 1854 000

Malaysia

1 800 805 232

Australia

852 2112 1555

Japan

00 531 490 018

UK

0800 032 9769

US

1 800 618 4792

Others

(852) 2112 1555

© 2019 Citigroup Inc. All rights reserved. CITI and Arc Design is a registered service mark of Citigroup Inc.

Disclaimer

Largan Precision Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 07:47:03 UTC
