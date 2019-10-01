Largan Precision will host 2019-3Q results conference call at 2:30pm local time on Wednesday, October 9th. The analyst meeting will be conducted in Mandarin.

Citi Taiwan is pleased to invite you to:
Largan Precision (3008 TT) 3Q 2019 Earnings Conference Call
(The call will be conducted in Mandarin)
9 October (Wednesday)
2:30PM Taipei/ Hong Kong
Speakers:
Mr. Adam Lin - CEO
Ms. Josephine Huang - IR
The call will be hosted by:
Arthur Lai - Greater China Technology Research
|
Conference ID
|
5724009#
|
Australia
|
+61
|
(2) 8223 9905
|
China
|
4008 423 888
|
Hong Kong
|
+852 2112 1444
|
India
|
000 800 852 1156
|
Indonesia
|
001 803 440 120
|
Japan
|
+81
|
(3) 5767 9335
|
Korea
|
+82
|
(2) 3483 1261
|
Malaysia
|
+60
|
(3) 6207 4050
|
Singapore
|
+65
|
6622 1171
|
Taiwan
|
+886 (2)
|
2162 6305
|
Thailand
|
001 800 852 8117
|
UK
|
+44
|
(203) 024 5278
|
Denmark
|
+45
|
(3) 272 7714
|
France
|
+33
|
(1) 5732 3298
|
Germany
|
+49
|
(69)
|
8092 1469
|
Italy
|
+39
|
(02)
|
3041 0449
|
Netherlands
|
+31
|
(20)
|
200 8451
|
Sweden
|
+46
|
(8) 5051 3550
|
Switzerland
|
+41
|
(22)
|
761 4030
|
US
|
+1 (212)
|
444 0375
|
A replay will be available until October 11, 2019
|
Replay ID
|
352146#
|
Hong Kong
|
2112 1555
|
China
|
4006 786 722
|
Singapore
|
800 492 2101
|
India
|
(9122) 6187 5091
|
Korea
|
00 308 140 311
|
Taiwan
|
0080 1854 000
|
Malaysia
|
1 800 805 232
|
Australia
|
852 2112 1555
|
Japan
|
00 531 490 018
|
UK
|
0800 032 9769
|
US
|
1 800 618 4792
|
Others
|
(852) 2112 1555
