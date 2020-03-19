Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Large Employers Broadening Support for Employees During COVID-19 Outbreak, Business Group on Health Survey Finds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 09:31am EDT

Initiatives include continuing pay for affected workers, adding flexibility for remote work, and enhancing health benefits to assure employees’ access to needed care

WASHINGTON, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amid growing concern over the impact of COVID-19, large employers are implementing a series of broad-reaching policies to support employees and their families as the virus spreads, according to a survey by Business Group on Health. These initiatives include ensuring employees are paid during the pandemic, adding more flexibility to their health benefit plans, and expanding flexibility for working from home.

The Large Employer Response to Coronavirus (COVID-19) Survey, Part II, was conducted between March 9 and 13, 2020. The results reflect responses from 95 large employers. The key findings include:

Employees continue to receive pay through leave and pay continuation programs.

For employees who have been exposed to the virus or are exhibiting cold/flu symptoms and can’t work from home:

  • Three quarters of employers (75%) are providing access to existing paid sick leave or PTO programs.
  • In addition to standard leave programs, one-third of employers (34%) are continuing to pay affected employees unable to work, and another 25% are considering doing so if the situation continues to escalate.
  • Nearly a quarter (22%) are adding emergency paid leave or additional sick leave, while another 27% will do so as needed.

For employees who are not typically eligible for paid leave:

  • Almost one in four employers (23%) will continue to pay employees not eligible for leave if they are quarantined.
  • Sixteen percent (16%) will do so for employees who are ineligible for leave and are symptomatic while 14% will pay employees who are caring for a symptomatic family member.

“Employers have increased support for employees their and families during these challenging times,” said Brian Marcotte, President and CEO, Business Group on Health. “Many are implementing pay continuation polices and additional paid time off in the form of emergency leave or additional leave, especially for employees who are in roles not conducive to working from home.” 

Employers are adding flexibility to health plans in the U.S. and globally, and easing access to providers. On top of waiving or reducing costs for needed testing for COVID-19:

  • Over two-thirds of respondents (68%) are actively encouraging employees to use telemedicine during the COVID-19 crisis.
  • Over nine in ten respondents (93%) are encouraging employees to utilize EAPs during the crisis.
  • For US health plans:
    • Over two-thirds of respondents (69%) either have or will reduce or waive early prescription fill limits to allow patients with chronic conditions to maintain a 30-day supply of medication on hand, if warranted.
    • Over one third of respondents (35%) either have or will reduce or waive out-of-pocket cost for mail order prescription drugs.
  • For benefit policies outside the US:
    • Twenty-one percent of respondents are either in the process or have completed successful negotiation waiver of coronavirus related exclusions from medical and life insurance policies.

“One of telehealth’s many benefits is it allows employees and family members to get medical advice without leaving the comfort of home, which is so important in this time of ‘social distancing.’ Telehealth also reduces the burden on hospitals and other acute care facilities so that providers can focus on more urgent cases,” said Ellen Kelsay, Chief Strategy Officer, Business Group on Health.

Employers assisting with childcare needs, expanding work at home policies

  • Nearly all employers either have or will implement work at home policies for employees with possible exposure to the virus.
  • Slightly fewer (91%) respondents have or will adopt work at home policies for employees with a cold or flu-like symptoms.

“The rise in school closures around the globe is creating additional work/life balancing challenges. As backup childcare become less feasible, companies can support their employees with flexibility regarding expected core hours, reduced work hours, and relaxed procedures,” said Marcotte. 

The results of the survey, including other findings, can be accessed here.

About Business Group on Health

Business Group on Health is the only non-profit organization devoted exclusively to representing large employers' perspective on health policy issues and optimizing workforce strategy through innovative health, benefits and well-being solutions. The Business Group keeps its membership on the leading edge of innovation, thinking and action to address health care cost and the delivery, financing, affordability and experience with the health care system. Business Group members, many of whom have operations globally, include 74 Fortune 100 companies, and provide health coverage for more than 60 million workers, retirees and their families in over 200 countries. For more information, visit www.businessgrouphealth.org.

Media contact:
Ed Emerman
609.240.2766
eemerman@eaglepr.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:55aWACKER NEUSON SE : COVID-19: Production plants of the Wacker Neuson Group bring forward plant holidays and apply for short-time work
EQ
09:55aJUICY STAKES : launches Sunday Sundowner $10k GTD
BU
09:54aBREAKING : FG Reduces Petrol Price To N130 From N145
AQ
09:54aNIC : ASIA Remit and Legal Remit develop partnership
AQ
09:54aINDIAN OIL : Nominal decline on petroleum price
AQ
09:53aADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND : Confusion As FG Announces Reduction Of Pump Price Of Petrol
AQ
09:53aACCESS BANK : Tears, Twins, All The Intrigues At 'Access The Stars' Auditions In Onitsha And Owerri
AQ
09:53aLAGOS EXPLOSION : Dangote, Zenith Bank Donate N100m Each To Victims
AQ
09:53aADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND : FG Reduces Petrol Price To N125 Per Litre
AQ
09:53aShepherd, Smith, Edwards & Kantas Files Lawsuit Against Triad Advisors for Wrongful Sale of Unsuitable Investments, including GPB Capital
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRLINE INDUSTRY MAY NOT SURVIVE WITHOUT STATE AID: Lufthansa
2BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC. : BIO RAD LABORATORIES : Rad Partners with Testing Labs Worldwide to Support COVID-..
3AVIVA PLC : More UK property funds suspend trading due to coronavirus volatility
4NEXT : NEXT : UK retailer Next says can sustain 1-billion-pound coronavirus sales hit
5HUGO BOSS : HUGO BOSS : Burberry's sales plunge 80% as coronavirus halts luxury shopping

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group