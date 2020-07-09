Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Large-scale COVID-19 Patient Analysis Sheds New Clues on Hardest Hit Age Groups and Regional Locations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 02:29pm EDT

Report on nearly 50,000 New Yorkers tested for COVID-19 reveals demographics, hospitalization rates for positive patients

For the first time since the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak appeared in the United States new research from the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research provides a comprehensive analysis of the New York population that sought care from Northwell Health, New York State’s largest health system.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200709005870/en/

Diagnostic testing of COVID-19 (Credit: Northwell Health)

Diagnostic testing of COVID-19 (Credit: Northwell Health)

The study, published July 8 in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases, leveraged the high degree of technical and data standardization of Northwell Health Laboratories to analyze 46,793 patients who were tested for the virus between March 4 and April 10, 2020. Of those tested, 26,735 or 57.1 percent of patients revealed a positive diagnosis. About 30 percent of those who tested positive for COVID-19 (8,174 people) were hospitalized.

This study provides further evidence that COVID-19 infection was widespread across the greater New York metropolitan area at the time that diagnostic testing became available in early March, and provides detailed demographic and geographic information about persons who were tested during the first five weeks of the outbreak.

The highest positive cases were noted in Queens County (68.5 percent of persons tested), Kings County (62.3 percent), and Bronx County (59.2 percent). The lowest positive rates were noted for Westchester County (46.4 percent) and Suffolk County (51.2 percent).

“To better understand how COVID-19 spreads, we need to know where people who got infected by the virus lived, when they got infected, and then learn as much about them as we can,” said James Crawford, MD, PhD, professor at the Feinstein Institutes and senior author of the paper. “This information helps us better understand who is at risk of getting COVID-19 and can help inform other regions that are still on the upswing of viral spread. This study also will help us prepare for future surges of this or other viruses.”

Dr. Crawford and his team found that males were more likely to be positive for COVID-19 than females, and test positivity rates increased progressively with age. For both males and females age 25 and under, the estimated regional case incidence by April 10 was well below 1 percent. For females age 25 and above, the estimated regional case incidence rose steadily from 1.7 percent to 2.6 percent through age 84 and was 4.7 percent for age 85 and above. For males age 25 and above, estimated regional case incidence rose from 1.6 percent at age 25 to 4.4 percent through age 84 and was 6.0 percent for age 85 and above.

Northwell’s service area includes some of the most diverse neighborhoods in the world. In regard to race, the Black population (both sexes) registered a positivity rate of 67.8 percent compared with the Asian population (62.3 percent) and White population (55.5 percent). Information was not available for test positivity rates in the Hispanic population. The highest test positivity rates were among Black males (72.1 percent) and Asian males (71.6 percent).

The majority of hospital admissions for COVID-19 (7,292 persons) were immediately upon presentation of a symptomatic patient to a hospital emergency room. However, a small number of persons who tested positive for COVID-19 as outpatients were subsequently admitted to the hospital (882 persons), a median of five days after their test had been performed.

“After treating more than 50,000 COVID-19 patients, 1,500 of whom were enrolled in clinical trials, our data is a powerful weapon against the virus,” said Kevin Tracey, MD, president and CEO of the Feinstein Institutes. “Dr. Crawford’s research is a key part of that effort and will help us understand the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

This research was done in collaboration between the Feinstein Institutes and Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL), with key insights from Partha Mitra, PhD, professor at CSHL.

About the Feinstein Institutes
The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research is the research arm of Northwell Health, the largest health care provider and private employer in New York State. Home to 50 research labs, 3,000 clinical research studies and 5,000 researchers and staff, the Feinstein Institutes raises the standard of medical innovation through its five institutes of behavioral science, bioelectronic medicine, cancer, health innovations and outcomes, and molecular medicine. We make breakthroughs in genetics, oncology, brain research, mental health, autoimmunity, and are the global scientific leader in bioelectronic medicine – a new field of science that has the potential to revolutionize medicine. For more information about how we produce knowledge to cure disease, visit http://feinstein.northwell.edu and follow us on LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:51pAptahem enters a collaboration with University Health Network in Canada to test Apta-1 in a coronavirus model
AQ
02:51pAM BEST : Comments on Credit Ratings of Global Atlantic Financial Group Limited and Its Subsidiaries Following Acquisition Announcement
BU
02:51pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of J2 Global, Inc. (JCOM) Investors
BU
02:47pPORTNOY LAW : Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of GEO Group Investors
GL
02:46pResearch Report with COVID-19 Forecasts - Global Biopolymer Coatings Market 2020-2024 | Rising Demand For Bio-based Polymers to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
02:46pREYNOLDS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED : Announces Financing for Graham Packaging Company, Inc.
BU
02:42pSPARTA COMMERCIAL SERVICES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:41pEVEREST RE : Insurance® Announces New Head of Casualty Claims
PU
02:39pBrattle Economists Release Updated Assessment Through June 2020 on COVID-19 Impacts on Energy Industry
PR
02:38pATI Physical Therapy Welcomes Anne Berens as Vice President of Supply Chain and Procurement
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BRENNTAG AG : BRENNTAG : 07/09/2020 Brenntag to acquire Thai finished lubes distributor Oils ‘R Us
2BMW AG : RAW MATERIAL SUPPLIES FOR BATTERY CELLS: BMW Group sources sustainable cobalt worth around 100 millio..
3SAP SE : SAP SE : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
4TRYG A/S : TRYG A/S : – Interim report Q2 and H1 2020
5HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG : HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG: Heidelberg Pharma reports on first half-year 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group