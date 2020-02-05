Largest Aquaglide pool obstacle course in the United States comes to Coney Island

CINCINNATI, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coney Island Park is pleased to announce its newest attraction, the Challenge Zone. The Challenge Zone will feature the largest Aquaglide pool obstacle course in the United States. The massive inflatable obstacle course will be added to the Sunlite Pool this May when the park opens for the 2020 season.

The Challenge Zone will feature more than 150 feet of climbing obstacles, slides, monkey bars, and balance beams organized in the form of two obstacle courses.



“Our team is excited about this new attraction. It’s a fantastic addition to our world-famous Sunlite Pool and will be great for both kids and adults, making it perfect for families,” stated Rob Schutter, President and CEO of Coney Island Park. “We’re always searching for new ways to make summer even more fun.”

The Challenge Zone hydroplayground will also be great for anyone looking for a unique event for company events, teambuilding outings, or for private parties, added Schutter.

The Challenge Zone is part of Coney Island’s new multiyear investment plan that will coincide with the 100th anniversary of Sunlite Pool in 2025. Other park enhancements that will be made this summer include adding a significant number of new lounge chairs and new pool umbrellas, placing new speakers throughout the pool area to enhance the in-park sound quality, and tripling the amount of live music by the pool.

The Challenge Zone will be included at no additional charge to guests with daily admission tickets or season pass access to Coney Island’s Sunlite Water Adventure. Coney Island will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Memorial Day through Labor Day.

Challenge Zone Key Features:

The Challenge Zone will consist of several floating obstacles including:

Monkey Dome: The Monkey Dome is more than 10 feet tall and provides the ultimate way to challenge yourself. With three ways to cross it, the Monkey Dome is sure to challenge your strength and endurance!

Overpass: A climbing challenge not to be underestimated! Do you have the dexterity to climb up and over or will you put your balance to the test by shimmying across the beam?

King of the Mountain: The King of the Mountain features multiple climbing holds and a slide so you can experience the thrill of going up almost 7 feet and then jumping or sliding down into the pool.

Foxtrot: The Foxtrot is one you won’t want to miss! A challenging balance beam that will test even the most agile acrobat. Can you complete this challenge?

Neptune: The Neptune will push you to traverse to the other side as fast as you can. Race yourself or an opponent to see who can get across faster by using your arms to hold you as you navigate along the obstacle.

Freefall Extreme: Freefall Extreme is a 10-foot-tall climbing wall connected to a slide with an impressive drop! It’s sure to thrill all ages.

Subway: On the subway, you can choose to tunnel under it or climb over this obstacle. The Subway features multiple ways to take you where you need to go.

I-Beam: Test your concentration on the I-Beam! A 10-foot-long, irresistible balance beam that requires speed, strength, and agility!

About Coney Island

Coney Island has been Cincinnati’s favorite water park and entertainment venue since 1886. Families can swim in North America’s largest recirculating pool, race down more than ¼ of a mile of water slides, create giant splashes in Cannonball Cove, and play in Typhoon Tower, home of the world’s largest erupting hydro storm. Coney Island is great for company picnics, family reunions, fundraisers, and private events and is home to many of the region’s premiere events including LaRosa’s Balloon Glow and Fire Up the Night, the only international fireworks competition in the United States.

