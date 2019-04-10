Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Largest Display of Original Shelby Cobras in West Comes to Martinez on June 1

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/10/2019 | 02:16pm EDT

MARTINEZ, Calif., April 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Free to all spectators, car buffs will see a record-setting display of Shelby Cobras and other classic cars from Ford Motor Company starting at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 1 at The Cobra Experience in Martinez. This will be the largest display of original Shelby Cobras in the West, probably in the United States, with a dozen or more to see and enjoy. The show runs until 2 p.m. and will feature over 100 Shelby Cobras and other Ford cars produced prior to 1970. Spectators who donate $20 or more will have the opportunity to ride in an original Shelby Cobra or other classic Ford in the "Final Cruise Lap", at the close of the show.

On Friday, May 31, car fans can also enjoy “the best party in town,” surrounded by fun stories, friends, cars, and good times with a 70’s dress code!  At $46, the Gumball Rally Dinner includes dinner and two drinks, a price hard to beat!  Seats are limited, so advance online reservations are a must.

The Cobra Day Show is directly adjacent to The Cobra Experience, a 25,000 SF museum that displays original Cobra’s, Shelby Mustangs, Daytona Coupe, GT40, King Cobra, Sunbeam Tigers and a Lotus. 

There are numerous cars on display, enhanced by engine and wheel displays, photos and a shop scene as it was at Shelby American in the 60’s. The museum’s 40-seat surround sound theater features a HD film about the cars and the Ford and Shelby American story. Attendees can explore the once-a-year Cobra Day car show and The Cobra Experience during the same visit.

Proceeds benefit The Cobra Experience, a non-profit museum committed to the promotion, conservation, education, and preservation of the cars produced by Shelby American.

The event is in Martinez, CA at The Cobra Experience, 777 Arnold Drive. For more information, visit www.CobraExperience.org and Event website & Dinner Party Tickets. Those interested in entering a vehicle and subscribing to email updates may do so online. Bring the family and to enjoy an amazing Saturday of original Shelby Cobras and other great classic Fords.

Contact Information:

DJEK Inc. dba The Cobra Experience
Emily Lambert, Managing Director
777 Arnold Drive, Suite 200
Martinez, CA 94553
Tel: 925-558-5585
Email: emily@cobraexperience.org
Website: http://www.cobraexperience.org

CobraExperienceLogo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:52pFORD MOTOR : Recalls About 327,000 Trucks Over Heater Cable Splice Connectors
DJ
02:52pGEORGIA-PACIFIC : Consumer Products Leader Kathy Walters To Retire
PR
02:52pEncore Capital Group Teams Up with Habitat for Humanity for 7th Annual Global Volunteer Day
GL
02:52pENCORE CAPITAL : Teams Up with Habitat for Humanity for 7th Annual Global Volunteer Day
AQ
02:51pU.S., China agree to establish trade deal enforcement offices - Mnuchin
RE
02:50pBANK OF AMERICA : Big banks defend policies on gun manufacturers to Congress
AQ
02:50pPORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
02:49pFACEBOOK : cracks down on groups spreading harmful information
AQ
02:49pNORTH DALLAS BANK & TRUST : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02:49pLeading Independent Proxy Advisor Recommends Methanex Shareholders Vote the WHITE Proxy for Management's Nominees
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Uber, Airbus, Ford, StanChart
2DANONE : DANONE : Yogurt Market Curdles as Choices Multiply
3RAKUTEN INC : RAKUTEN : Notice Regarding On-site Inspection by the Fair Trade Commission
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Deutsche Leaves Investors in Lurch -- WSJ
5APPLE : APPLE : March mobile phone shipments to China fall 6 percent as economy slows

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About