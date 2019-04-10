Largest Display of Original Shelby Cobras in West Comes to Martinez on June 1

MARTINEZ, Calif., April 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Free to all spectators, car buffs will see a record-setting display of Shelby Cobras and other classic cars from Ford Motor Company starting at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 1 at The Cobra Experience in Martinez. This will be the largest display of original Shelby Cobras in the West, probably in the United States, with a dozen or more to see and enjoy. The show runs until 2 p.m. and will feature over 100 Shelby Cobras and other Ford cars produced prior to 1970. Spectators who donate $20 or more will have the opportunity to ride in an original Shelby Cobra or other classic Ford in the "Final Cruise Lap", at the close of the show.



On Friday, May 31, car fans can also enjoy “the best party in town,” surrounded by fun stories, friends, cars, and good times with a 70’s dress code! At $46, the Gumball Rally Dinner includes dinner and two drinks, a price hard to beat! Seats are limited, so advance online reservations are a must.

The Cobra Day Show is directly adjacent to The Cobra Experience, a 25,000 SF museum that displays original Cobra’s, Shelby Mustangs, Daytona Coupe, GT40, King Cobra, Sunbeam Tigers and a Lotus.

There are numerous cars on display, enhanced by engine and wheel displays, photos and a shop scene as it was at Shelby American in the 60’s. The museum’s 40-seat surround sound theater features a HD film about the cars and the Ford and Shelby American story. Attendees can explore the once-a-year Cobra Day car show and The Cobra Experience during the same visit.

Proceeds benefit The Cobra Experience, a non-profit museum committed to the promotion, conservation, education, and preservation of the cars produced by Shelby American.

The event is in Martinez, CA at The Cobra Experience, 777 Arnold Drive. For more information, visit www.CobraExperience.org and Event website & Dinner Party Tickets. Those interested in entering a vehicle and subscribing to email updates may do so online. Bring the family and to enjoy an amazing Saturday of original Shelby Cobras and other great classic Fords.

Contact Information: DJEK Inc. dba The Cobra Experience Emily Lambert, Managing Director 777 Arnold Drive, Suite 200 Martinez, CA 94553 Tel: 925-558-5585 Email: emily@cobraexperience.org Website: http://www.cobraexperience.org