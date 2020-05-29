Larisa Selyutina to head Financial Market Infrastructure Department; Kirill Pronin – Investment Finance Intermediation Department

Larisa Selyutina has been appointed Director of the Financial Market Infrastructure Department; Kirill Pronin will head the Investment Finance Intermediation Department. Both departments will start their operations in the Bank of Russia's structure beginning on 1 June. The new appointments become effective on the same day.

The Financial Market Infrastructure Department has been established on the basis of the Securities Market and Commodity Market Department headed by Larisa Selyutina.

The Investment Finance Intermediation Department is based on the Collective Investment and Trust Management Department headed by Kirill Pronin.

Larisa Selyutina joined the Bank of Russia in 1997, and works as the department director since 2014. Kirill Pronin joined the Bank of Russia in 2014, and heads the department since 2018.

