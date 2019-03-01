Log in
Larry H. Miller Dealerships Acquires Berge Ford

03/01/2019

Phoenix, Ariz., March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larry H. Miller Dealerships announced today that it has acquired Berge Ford in Mesa, Arizona. This brings the dealership group to nine stores in the Phoenix metro area.

The new site of Larry H. Miller Ford in Mesa, Arizona


“We’re thrilled to continue to grow our presence with a strong brand in a market we love,” said Dean Fitzpatrick, president, Larry H. Miller Dealerships. “The Berge family has built this dealership into a Ford Triple Crown winner as they have provided superior customer service to the residents of Mesa and the greater Phoenix area over the past 75 years. We look forward to building upon their legacy by incorporating our own company principles and values, and we are committed to excellence for our customers, employees and community.” 

The acquisition consists of a sales and service center, which will be renamed Larry H. Miller Ford Mesa; a collision center, Larry H. Miller Collision Center East Valley; a commercial vehicle center, Larry H. Miller Ford Mesa Commercial Vehicle Center; and an off-site quick lane, Larry H. Miller Quick Lane Tire and Auto Center. The Pit Stop, a café and coffee shop, is also located in the dealership.

“Berge Ford has been owned and operated by our family for more than 75 years. In determining a buyer, we looked for a company that was family-owned and whose values and culture matched with our own,” said Nancy Berge, president, Berge Ford, Inc. “We hand-selected Larry H. Miller Dealerships for the alignment of culture, their focus on giving back in the community and the way they treat their employees. We know the dealership will be in good hands.”

Larry H. Miller Dealerships will retain the existing employees at the dealership, bringing the total number of Arizona-based personnel to more than 1,500 at 13 dealership locations.

“The culture at Berge Ford aligns well with our culture,” said Pat Kroneberger, senior vice president of operations in Arizona, Larry H. Miller Dealerships. “We’re excited to welcome the employees into our organization and share with them the mission, vision and values upon which Larry and Gail built our company.”

Larry H. Miller Dealerships, the ninth largest dealership group in the country according to Automotive News, now operates 63 dealership locations under 20 different automotive brands in seven western states. The company began with a single dealership in Murray, Utah, in 1979. 

Larry H. Miller Ford Mesa, Larry H. Miller Collision Center East Valley and Larry H. Miller Ford Mesa Commercial Vehicle Center are located at 460 and 461 East Auto Center Drive. Larry H. Miller Quick Lane Tire and Auto Center is located at 6459 East Southern Avenue.

History of Larry H. Miller Dealerships in Arizona:

  • 1980: Larry H. Miller Dealerships opened its first Valley location, Larry H. Miller Toyota Peoria
  • 1995: Larry H. Miller Dodge Ram Peoria and Larry H. Miller Collision Center Peoria open
  • 2000: Larry H. Miller Hyundai Peoria opens
  • 2004: Larry H. Miller Volkswagen Avondale opens
  • 2006: Larry H. Miller Nissan Mesa opens
  • 2012: Larry H. Miller Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Surprise opens
  • 2013: Larry H. Miller Chrysler Jeep Avondale, Larry H. Miller Dodge Ram Avondale, Larry H. Miller Chrysler Jeep Tucson, Larry H. Miller Dodge Ram Tucson, Larry H. Miller Alfa Romeo and Fiat Tucson and Larry H. Miller Volkswagen Tucson open
  • 2019: Larry H. Miller Ford Mesa opens 

Larry H. Miller Dealerships strongly supports giving back in the communities where it conducts business. Through Larry H. Miller Charities, the dealerships focus their charitable giving on issues that affect women and children, with an emphasis on health and education. Since 1996, more than $1.4 million has been donated to qualified nonprofit organizations throughout Arizona. To learn more about how Larry H. Miller Dealerships gives back in the community, visit LHMAuto.com/community.

 

--lhmauto.com--

Attachment 

Sara Waldman
Larry H. Miller Dealerships
801-304-4922
sara.waldman@lhmauto.com

