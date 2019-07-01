Log in
Larry Renfro, Russell Stokes Named to Morehouse School of Medicine Board of Trustees

07/01/2019 | 10:45am EDT

Atlanta, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two new trustees were recently named to the Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM) board. Business executives Larry Renfro and Russell Stokes were both appointed to MSM’s board in May.

Renfro is the Vice Chairman at UnitedHealth Group, a position which he has held since 2014. He is also managing partner of Optum Ventures investment funds where he oversees all enterprise strategic relationships, key client relationships, and companywide business growth efforts. Renfro joined UnitedHealth Group in January 2009 and has served as chief executive officer, Optum, and CEO, Public and Senior Markets Group. He was previously a senior executive officer at Fidelity Investments and a member of the Fidelity Executive Committee and held senior leadership positions in financial services for over 25 years with AARP Services, Inc., NewRiver Inc., State Street Bank & Trust, and Allamerica Financial.

Stokes is a 22-year veteran at GE, where he currently serves as a senior vice president and president and chief executive officer of GE Power Portfolio and a senior vice president of GE. Prior to this role, Stokes was the president and chief executive officer of GE Energy Connections and president and chief executive officer of GE Transportation. Stokes is active in philanthropic efforts across Atlanta. He is a member of the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce Executive Committee, the Atlanta Committee for Progress, Usher’s New Look Board, and the Board of 3DE. 

The announcement underscores MSM’s commitment to educational and operational excellence and supports the school’s vision of leading the creation and advancement of health equity.

“We are honored to have two incredibly accomplished and well-respected members from the business sector join our board,” said MSM Board of Trustees Chairman Art Collins. “It is my hope that Mr. Renfro and Mr. Stokes will help Morehouse School of Medicine continue to grow and achieve our mission of health equity. Their business experience will be critical as Morehouse School of Medicine continues on an accelerated path of student recruitment, curriculum, and facilities growth under the visionary leadership of President and Dean, Valerie Montgomery Rice, MD.”

About Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM)
Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM), located in Atlanta, Georgia, was founded in 1975 as a two-year Medical Education Program at Morehouse College with clinical training affiliations with several established medical schools for awarding the M.D. degree. In 1981, MSM became an independently chartered institution and the first medical school established at a Historically Black College and University in the 20th century. MSM is among the nation's leading educators of primary care physicians and was recently recognized as the top institution among U.S. medical schools for our social mission. Our faculty and alumni are noted in their fields for excellence in teaching, research, and public policy, and are known in the community for exceptional, culturally appropriate patient care.
Morehouse School of Medicine is accredited by the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools to award doctorate and master’s degrees.
###

Ronna Charles
Morehouse School of Medicine
404-752-1717
Rcharles@msm.edu

© GlobeNewswire 2019
