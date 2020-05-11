Larson Design Group : Announces David Martin as CEO

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Larson Design Group (LDG), a national architecture, engineering and consulting firm headquartered in Williamsport, Pa., has announced a key change in top leadership, effective immediately. David Martin, LDG's current President and COO, has assumed the CEO role from Keith Kuzio, who served for nearly 20 years as President and CEO, during which LDG increased net revenues by 325%. Kuzio will transition to a leadership advisory role with the company.

"I'm grateful to have served LDG for the past 27 years, and David's appointment represents a thoughtful and strategic two-year process by our Board of Directors to ensure that the core values and sustainable growth of our employee-owned company are maintained well into the future," said Kuzio. "I am proud of the depth of capabilities that characterize David and other members of LDG's third-generation leadership team, and I'm confident that he is a great fit as a CEO who can take us to the next level based on his broad experience as an executive and strategic leader."

As COO since 2016, Martin used his 30-plus years of experience in growing companies, both organically and through strategic acquisition, to build on Kuzio's strong track record, helping increase LDG net revenue by almost 40% over the last 2 years. Martin's background encompasses operations and project management, engineering design of buildings, and infrastructure projects in the commercial, federal and institutional marketplace. As President and CEO, Martin is responsible for leading the development and execution of LDG's long-term strategy for national expansion, overseeing the senior leadership team and fostering the company's culture and core values.

"Along with everyone at LDG, I thank Keith for his many years of dedicated service in growing a successful organization with the building blocks for sustainable growth into the future," said Martin. "As CEO, I'm honored to continue this legacy of closely focusing on client, employee and community relationships. LDG remains committed to employing and developing creative technical professionals who provide innovative approaches to processes and services that continually meet and exceed client expectations."

Martin, a registered Professional Engineer, holds a Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering from Pennsylvania State University and has completed graduate engineering and business studies at the University of South Carolina and Clemson University. A dedicated and energetic community leader, Martin is a graduate of Leadership Pittsburgh, serves as a board member for the Carnegie Science Center and is a building committee member for the Center's new PPG Science Pavilion.

Martin will lead LDG from the Pittsburgh office, while also maintaining an office at the Williamsport headquarters and traveling regularly to interact with LDG's geographically dispersed leadership team.

About Larson Design Group

Founded in 1986, Larson Design Group is a national, award‐winning provider of architecture, engineering and consulting services with 11 offices in four states. Learn more at: www.larsondesigngroup.com .

