Larson Electronics Announces Temporary 25 KVA 480V Power Distribution Station

08/15/2018 | 10:31pm CEST

KEMP, Texas, Aug. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a company with expertise in energy-efficient lighting systems and portable power distribution units, announced the availability of a 25 KVA temporary power distribution station for industrial projects. The power distribution unit accepts 480V three phase in the primary side and provides 120/240 single phase on the secondary side, as well as access to receptacles for completing power connections to compatible equipment.

MGL-480V-24KVA-20X120.20A-2X240.30A-20C Front
The Larson Electronics MGL-480V-25KVA-20X120.20A-2X240.30A-20C temporary power distribution system converts single-phase 480V AC electrical current into 120/240V AC single phase.


MGL-480V-24KVA-20X120.20A-2X240.30A-20C Side
The transformer and load center/distribution assembly is mounted to a powder coated steel, dolly cart style, frame resulting in an extremely stable, durable, and mobile power distribution platform.


MGL-480V-24KVA-20X120.20A-2X240.30A-20C Back
This power distribution system is NEMA 3R rated and ideal for indoor/outdoor use and applications including but not limited to; construction sites, plant maintenance, plant turnarounds, shows, exhibits and shipyard operations.


The MGL-480V-24KVA-20X120.20A-2X240.30A-20C  25 KVA temporary power distribution station requires a customer-provided cord to bring in 480V three phase power into the system. The primary side of the power distribution station features a 60-amp 480V single phase NEMA 3R disconnect, which contains two, 60-amp time delay fuses. A 25 KVA NEMA 3R transformer converts 480V single phase to 120/240V single phase and passes power to a 125-amp 120/240V single phase main lug only panel on the secondary side. This NEMA 3R secondary panel is equipped with two, 30-amp 2-pole 250V breakers protecting two, 30-amp 250V L6-30R receptacles and ten, 20-amp 1-pole 125V breakers protecting twenty, 20-amp 5-20R 125V duplex GFCI receptacles. All receptacles are equipped with weatherproof covers.

For maximum portability in industrial facilities, the temporary power distribution station is mounted on a steel dolly cart with run flat tires. The cart and frame are powder coated for durability and resistance to corrosion and other harmful, outdoor elements. Operators may transport the 25 KVA unit via skid pockets (forklifts and hoisting machines), eyelets (heavy-duty chains) or wheels (manual transportation). Applications for the portable power distribution system include: construction sites, MRO, plant operations, maintenance, repair, shipyards, concerts, events, warehouses, stadiums and more.

The MGL-480V-24KVA-20X120.20A-2X240.30A-20C can be customized to suit the needs and specifications of industrial projects. Customization includes cords (length, type and cord cap), voltage, phase (single or three), wiring configurations, panel types, breakers, receptacles, mounting systems, materials and more. Customers interested in custom-built portable power distribution systems may contact Larson Electronics directly for more information.

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:
Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO
Toll-free: 1-800-369-6671
Phone: 214-616-6180
Fax: 903-498-3364
E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com
Website: https://www.larsonelectronics.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/48c2a1a9-fcce-4ebf-9dea-de4c6ebbbc80

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad0355a0-44dd-4160-9b22-beb2fffc9ce2

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/526f6512-3946-4632-b214-9675be2b364e

Primary Logo


