Larson Electronics LLC Releases 120 Watt Adjustable Telescoping Two-Lamp LED Pole Light

KEMP, Texas, Aug. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics LLC, a leader in industrial lighting, has released a sixty-watt adjustable pole LED lighting solution intended for use in rugged and outdoor operations. This two-lamp LED fixture emits 10,800 lumens of high output illumination, with a telescoping pole mount that can be adjusted between three to eight and a half feet.



This powerful, telescoping LED light produces 10,800 lumens, operates on 120 to 277V AC, features a telescoping pole that is adjustable from 3 to 8.5 feet, and includes a mounting plate with four predrilled holes for easy mounting on flat surfaces.



The TPM-2XWP60E-25C is designed to withstand demanding conditions and is IP68 waterproof, vapor proof, and built to resist the damaging effects of an outdoor environment.





The TPM-2XWP60E-25C is an industrial, waterproof and vapor proof, two-lamp LED light with a telescoping pole that can be adjusted from 3 to 8.5 feet, allowing the two light heads to be raised to a height that produces the right amount of light spread needed for any small application. The LED lamps at the top of the adjustable pole mount feature flood beam configurations for more diffused wide-angle applications, overpowering the light distribution of two 500-watt quartz flood lights.

This telescoping LED fixture also features a variety of structural characteristics for industrial grade durability and reliability. The adjustable pole features a pneumatic braking system preventing unexpected or sudden collapsing, so if an operator chooses to mount heavier fixtures, they pole will slide down slowly and gently when locking tabs are released. The light housing is constructed with waterproof aluminum and is IP68 certified, protecting the dust, dirt and water immersions up to 3.3 feet. Additionally, the Cree LED used in this fixture has an impact resistant polycarbonate lens. The TPM-2XWP60E-25C is ETL approved for wet locations, and is equipped with 25 feet of 16/3 chemical and abrasion resistant SOOW cord with an industrial grade cord cap.

“This adjustable LED pole mount is ideal for boating, hunting, off-roading and other outdoor illumination applications where wet conditions are common,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “It provides the elevated illumination benefits of having a light mast but without the actual mast, making setup and takedown simple and fast.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

