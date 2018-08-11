Larson Electronics LLC Releases 150 Watt Explosion Proof LED Flood Light

KEMP, Texas, Aug. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial lighting leader, Larson Electronics LLC, released a 150-watt explosion proof LED light that produces 17,500 lumens of bright illumination that provides a powerful, energy-efficient replacement for traditional hazardous location lights. This adjustable LED comes with 50 feet of cord equipped with an explosion proof cord cap and is designed for portability and durable operation in harsh, demanding conditions.



This Class 1 Division 2, Class 2 Division 1 & 2 explosion proof LED flood light fixture provides 17,500 of high quality light while drawing only 150 watts.



This explosion proof LED light fixture is IP67 rated, dust-proof, and protected against high pressure jets and temporary submersion.



This explosion proof flood light is equipped with 50 feet of 16/3 chemical and abrasion resistant SOOW cord that is fitted with an explosion proof cord cap for easy connection to explosion proof outlets.





The EPLC2-LED-150W-RT-JB2-50C is a Class I Division 2, Class II Divisions 1 & 2 and Class III Divisions 1 & 2 explosion proof LED light with an output of 17,500 lumens, drawing just 150 watts. With a color temperature of 5600K and a color rendering index of 75, this light allows operators to see colors and details more accurately. This adjustable LED light is perfect for replacing metal halide floodlights that are too fragile for explosive environments and run too hot.

The EPLC2-LED-150W-RT-JB2-50C is mounted on an adjustable bracket allowing it to be mounted onto walls, ceilings and other flat surfaces. The light is equipped with 50 feet of 16/3 chemical and abrasion resistant SOOW cord, fitted with an explosion proof cord cap, making connections to explosion proof outlets safe and simple.

“Our LED lamps are always great upgrade options to replace bulkier, energy-consuming traditional fixtures and this one is no different,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “With a low wattage draw but very high lumen output, this compact unit can illuminate quite a large area efficiently.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

