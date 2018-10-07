Larson Electronics LLC Releases 24” Explosion Proof Portable Pedestal Mounted Fan

KEMP, Texas, Oct. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial lighting leader, Larson Electronics, has announced the release of a 24” hazardous location fan with a pedestal base and swivel casters, designed as a spot cooling fan for use in hazardous atmospheres. This Class I Division I, Class II Division I fan features pitched blades and an explosion proof plug, is rated for use in hazardous locations with flammable or explosive vapors, gas or dusts such as industrial sites, oil and gas facilities, processing plants, construction, aerospace facilities, indoor/outdoor cooling systems and more.



The Larson Electronics EPF-SM-24-WC-15C-2023 hazardous location fan with swivel casters is designed as a portable spot cooling fan for use in hazardous atmospheres.



This Class I Division 1, Class II Division 1 fan is rated for use in atmospheres that include flammable or explosive vapors, gas, or dusts.



The EPF-SM-24-WC-15C-2023 24" circulation fan comes with a 15` 16/3 SOOW cable and an explosion proof plug for connection to power sources.





The EPF-SM-24-WC-15C-2023 from Larson Electronics is an explosion proof fan with a 24-inch diameter that can generate more than 7,980 CFM of air output that produces very efficient spot cooling for class rated locations. This unit spins at 1,725 rpm and is equipped with a 15 foot 16/3 SOOW cable and an explosion proof plug for safe power source connection. This fan is available in a 115V model operating at 9.8 amps with a 5-15 or 5-20 explosion proof plug, or a 208-230V model that operates at 4.9 amps with a 6-20 explosion proof plug.

This pedestal mount fan is engineered with a robust and rugged design that greatly minimizes the possibility of ignition, or explosion that may occur in a hazardous environment. Safety features include non-spark aluminum fan blades with powder coated steel fan guards and a thermally protected maintenance free 1/2 HP motor. The fan blades are pitched - angled at 14 degrees.

This fan sits on a heavy-duty steel pedestal stand that provides a sturdy, balanced base for this 78-pound unit. The pedestal stand features two swivel casters in the front to direct the fan during transportation and two stationary casters in the back. All four casters are constructed of anti-static stainless steel.

“This fan is as explosion proof as any fan can possibly get,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “We have equipped this fan with non-sparking materials including aluminum fan blades with steel guards, as well as wiring and plugs rated for hazardous locations, so this fan can be used in any hazardous work site that needs effective cooling.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

