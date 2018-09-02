Log in
Larson Electronics LLC Releases 30-Inch Electric Explosion Proof Circular Fan

09/02/2018 | 10:16pm CEST

KEMP, Texas, Sept. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial lighting leader, Larson Electronics LLC, released an explosion proof fan for use in Class I, Division 1 and 2, Class 2, Division 1 and 2 locations to produce effective airflow. This circular fan redirects and circulates air through hazardous locations to keep air fresh and clean.

EPF-30-PM-50HZ Fan
The Larson Electronics EPF-30-PM-50HZ Explosion Proof Circular Fan redirects and circulates air within hazardous locations.


EPF-30-PM-50HZ Ceiling Mount
This fan features a high efficiency 1/4 HP motor which is fully encapsulated and a precision balanced, non sparking aluminum blade assembly for high output and protection against accidental ignitions.


EPF-30-PM-50HZ Pole Mount
This fan has 30" propeller diameter and produces over 8,723 CFM of air output for excellent circulation of air in large areas.


EPF-30-PM-50HZ Wall Mount
Mounting options include ceiling mount for suspended pendant mounting and a wall mounting kit for mounting to flat surfaces.


The EPF-30-PM-50HZ from Larson Electronics is an explosion proof fan that features a high efficiency ¼ horsepower motor and a 30-inch propeller that produces over 8,723 CFM of air output. A non-sparking aluminum blade assembly protects the fan from accidental ignition and the motor is fully encapsulated. This circular fan’s air output is excellent for large hazardous areas.

This explosion proof fan is single phase rated at 115/230V 50Hz and operates at 1,140 rpm. For durableness and reliability, the fan is constructed of aluminum and includes a cast aluminum junction box on the back of the unit, which houses the motor and protects electrical connections to the fan. This explosion proof location fan can be mounted in various ways including suspended from the ceiling for more centralized flow, or wall mounted to flat surfaces.

“Hazardous locations, especially enclosed areas, often acquire particles in the air, or stale air that needs to be circulated,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “This unit provides excellent air flow, helping keep the environment clean and safer for workers.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:
Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO
Toll-free: 1-800-369-6671
Phone: 214-616-6180
Fax: 903-498-3364
E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bbe51859-1827-45a1-8128-77f0768d6231

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/30a5eb52-5261-46b0-99fd-b4d5f2653926

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e908e713-c77b-4164-a37e-0eba66bfc23d

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/24d61b3b-43a8-41d9-abba-8d0ccbc6875b

© GlobeNewswire 2018
