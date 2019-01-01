Larson Electronics LLC Releases 30kVA Fully Potted Distribution Transformer with 480V Delta Primary Voltage

KEMP, Texas, Jan. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leader in industrial lighting, Larson Electronics LLC, releases a new 3 phase DY11 energy efficient fully potted distribution transformer, suitable for indoor and outdoor use. This powerful and reliable design offers environmental benefits, as well as protection against critical equipment failures. With low ownership cost, high reliability and low heat emissions, this fully potted transformer is ideal for a wide variety of applications such as powering supplies for sensitive technology.



With a transformer rating of 30 kVA, the MT-DOE16-FP-3P-480D-30KVA-220Y.127-N3R fully potted distribution transformer is a three phase unit with a primary voltage of 480 V Delta.





The MT-DOE16-FP-3P-480D-30KVA-220Y.127-N3R from Larson Electronics is an extremely energy efficient 3-phase 30kVA fully potted distribution transformer with a primary voltage of 480V Delta and 220Y/127 V Wye-N secondary voltage. The features of the unit are vast and increase the transformer’s efficiency and reliability. Each core in the transformer is engineered with non-aging, cold-rolled silicon steel laminations and coated to protect the internal components from the ingress of moisture. The cores are also electrically balanced which minimizes axial forces that occur during short circuits. Precision cut aluminum transformer winding material helps improve performance, while close tolerances used during manufacturing eliminates burrs.

Fully potted transformers offer significant energy savings with efficiency that extends the life of the transformer. The unit’s efficiency increasing features result in low heat emissions and ultimately low operational costs. Integrated floor and wall mounting brackets make it easy to install the unit and access power tool accessories. Additionally, because this is a distribution transformer there is an increased level of protection against electric shock. This type of transformer suppresses electrical noise in sensitive devices.

“This transformer keeps power sources and devices separate,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “This increases reliability and enhances the unit’s protection against critical failure, making it even safe to use for a variety of purposes.”

