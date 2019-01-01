Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Larson Electronics LLC Releases 30kVA Fully Potted Distribution Transformer with 480V Delta Primary Voltage

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/01/2019 | 10:01pm CET

KEMP, Texas, Jan. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leader in industrial lighting, Larson Electronics LLC, releases a new 3 phase DY11 energy efficient fully potted distribution transformer, suitable for indoor and outdoor use. This powerful and reliable design offers environmental benefits, as well as protection against critical equipment failures. With low ownership cost, high reliability and low heat emissions, this fully potted transformer is ideal for a wide variety of applications such as powering supplies for sensitive technology.

MT-DOE16-FP-3P-480D-30KVA-220Y.127-N3R
With a transformer rating of 30 kVA, the MT-DOE16-FP-3P-480D-30KVA-220Y.127-N3R fully potted distribution transformer is a three phase unit with a primary voltage of 480 V Delta.


The MT-DOE16-FP-3P-480D-30KVA-220Y.127-N3R from Larson Electronics is an extremely energy efficient 3-phase 30kVA fully potted distribution transformer with a primary voltage of 480V Delta and 220Y/127 V Wye-N secondary voltage. The features of the unit are vast and increase the transformer’s efficiency and reliability. Each core in the transformer is engineered with non-aging, cold-rolled silicon steel laminations and coated to protect the internal components from the ingress of moisture. The cores are also electrically balanced which minimizes axial forces that occur during short circuits. Precision cut aluminum transformer winding material helps improve performance, while close tolerances used during manufacturing eliminates burrs.

Fully potted transformers offer significant energy savings with efficiency that extends the life of the transformer. The unit’s efficiency increasing features result in low heat emissions and ultimately low operational costs. Integrated floor and wall mounting brackets make it easy to install the unit and access power tool accessories. Additionally, because this is a distribution transformer there is an increased level of protection against electric shock. This type of transformer suppresses electrical noise in sensitive devices.

“This transformer keeps power sources and devices separate,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “This increases reliability and enhances the unit’s protection against critical failure, making it even safe to use for a variety of purposes.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:
Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO
Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363
Int’l: 214-616-6180
Fax: 903-498-3364
E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/30ebd703-f389-43e8-b93b-444a40977db8

LE Logo - new 2016.JPG


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:24pCARNIVAL CRUISE LINE : Brings Fun to the Rose Parade and Kicks Off Year-Long Celebration of Arrival of New California-Based Carnival Panorama
PR
10:23pBEST TOUCHSCREEN LAPTOPS 2019 : the best touchsceen laptops we've tapped this year
AQ
10:22pAMAZON COM : D.C.-Area HQ2 a New Beachhead in Battle for Tech-Savvy Vets -- Update
DJ
10:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
10:08pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Galaxy M10 akan dilancarkan tidak lama lagi
AQ
10:01pLarson Electronics LLC Releases 30kVA Fully Potted Distribution Transformer with 480V Delta Primary Voltage
GL
10:00pEMAAR PROPERTIES : ACUD confirms continuity of negotiations with Emaar to acquire 1,500 feddan
AQ
09:45pDOHA BANK : retains its top spot in ESG rankings of listed companies in Qatar
AQ
09:44pCENTURYLINK : Wyoming will investigate CenturyLink internet outage
AQ
09:44pEURO ARAB INSURANCE PSC : Buying-(AMMI)-31-12-2018
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
21&1 DRILLISCH : Deutsche Telekom sues German government over 5G auction - Welt
3RENAULT : RENAULT ZOE: Small chic EV
4AMAZON.COM : Retail Investors Try Not to Panic Over Big Market Gyrations
5BLACKSTONE GROUP LP : Private-Equity Firms Create Funds That Are Built to Last

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.